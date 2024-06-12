This pocket park next to Tottenham Court Road, which is more park in name and plaza in reality, is a busy home for pigeons and cycle delivery drivers waiting for their next customer. It wasn’t always such, as it’s a former graveyard which gained an unexpected extension following the diligent attention of WWII bombs.

Before all that, though, this part of London developed from fields into homes fairly quickly in the second half of the 18th century and was pretty much as we recognise it today by the 1800s.

Sitting to the north of the park is a church. The original Congregational Chapel opened in 1756 with a graveyard space to the south. Thanks to being a bit too popular, the original building was demolished and rebuilt in 1890. However, that chapel was destroyed on Palm Sunday 1945 by the last V-2 rocket to fall on London.

The current chapel was built in 1957, and was taken over by the American International Church in 1972, partly as it had been used during WWII by staff from the nearby Goodge Street underground bunker, at the time being used as General Eisenhower’s headquarters.

Back to the park though, and the church’s graveyard had closed to burials in 1856. It was later bought by the London County Council in 1894, possibly in a deal aligned with the rebuilding of the chapel. It was opened as a public park and children’s playground in 1895.

Although former graveyards that are turned into public parks are often lined with graves, the only noticeable one is the very easy to trip over grave for John and Mary Procter, and nearby a stone plaque marking the decision of local cheese shop owners, Robert and Esther Procter to donate some land here for the public.

Until the 1940s, the former graveyard was just a narrow strip of land with a path through the middle. This all changed during WWII, when a bomb hit the row of shops to the south, flattening about half the row. That’s why you now have the rather odd layout of what initially looks like a large public square with a solitary building standing in the middle — it’s the one building to survive the bomb.

For some years after the war, the demolished buildings uncovered basements were used as a sunken sports pitch before finally being filled in in the 1950s — apparently because of antisocial behaviour.

Although the park is a wide open space today, it was originally surrounded by fencing, with gates to get into the park. In that sense, it looked more like a park with a lot more lawn than the planting-lined plaza that it is today.

The fences were taken down in the 1970s, thinking it would make the space more welcoming, but a lack of maintenance saw the space fall into disrepair. A refurbishment in 2000-01 offered temporary reprieve, but the main problem with the park was clearly obvious.

The park has long suffered from an antisocial air and rubbish left by transient visitors was attracting flying rats in considerable abundance. There was a plan in 2008 to put the fences around the park back up again and lock them at night to try and apply social controls to how the space was used.

Not much happened until recently, when the garden was given its current makeover and reopened in late 2020 with a lot more seating and the once badly faded mural freshly restored.

What’s less obvious during the day is that some of the seating areas have lighting in the base that comes on in the evening.

The fencing didn’t come back, and in fact, it’s more accessible than before as the small steps up to the park have — quite rightly — been replaced with gentle slopes.

There is now a lot more seating, and while some of the island seats have planting in them, the bedding plants around the edges have been cut back. As a landscape design, it’s very familiar to people who wander around London, and it’s a style that’s currently quite popular with developers.

As an exceptionally busy space for such a small park, concerns remain about ongoing maintenance and keeping the area clean. If it can be kept clean and the pigeons evicted by humans being less messy in the first place, it could be a pleasant space. At the moment, though, it does feel more like a posh pigeon hotel.