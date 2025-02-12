London’s Pocket Parks: SOAS Japanese roof garden, WC1

Thirty years ago, a new educational building was constructed in Bloomsbury, and they added a roof garden, which happens to be open to the public. The roof garden isn’t the same one that opened in 1995 though, as it was revamped in 2001 from a plain roof terrace space into a Japanese garden.

The revamp occurred as part of the UK Japan 2001 Festival and was officially opened by the sponsor, Mr Haruhisa Handa (Toshu Fukami), an Honorary Fellow of the School, on 13th November 2001. Peter Swift, a designer who had experience adapting Japanese garden design principles to the British environment and climate, conceived the garden as a place of quiet contemplation and meditation.

To find the garden, head into the SOAS Gallery building in the University of London campus, and go into the gallery. Maybe loiter a bit in the gallery, and if open, go downstairs where there’s more exhibition space.

However, you’re looking for a roof garden, so eventually you need to head upwards, by the nice stairs, or the lift you prefer, and up on the top floor you’ll find a staff corridor surrounding the roof garden.

The way into the garden is the double doors right by the stairs.

It’s also very obviously a Japanese garden, with plenty of classic design touches, from the stones in the gravel to the mini-pergola to one side. Visit in the summer months for the pergola to be covered in planting, rather than my most recent visit, which was rather colder than the plants prefer.

Also look for the rain chains that run down from the guttering. This is a common decorative touch in Japan that creates a water feature out of the drain. There’s some seating off to one side to relax on, and although the garden is in the middle of busy London, being up on the roof and within the university campus means it’s very quiet and peaceful.

The garden is dedicated to Forgiveness, which is the meaning of the Kanji character engraved on the garden’s granite water basin.

Being hidden away up on the roof also means it’s the sort of space you can take a friend to and show off your incredible knowledge of hidden London places that are also open to the public.

The SOAS Gallery is open when there are exhibitions — and will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30am to 5pm, and late to 8pm on Thursdays. The Japanese garden is usually open when the gallery is open, although I have on occasion noticed the doors are locked, so you can only peer through the windows.

It’s a short walk from Russell Square in Bloomsbury or Tottenham Court Road.