This is a very well-hidden garden in Smithfield that I have walked past many times without noticing it was there, even though it’s really obvious in hindsight as it’s easy to see from the outside.

It sits just inside the boundary of Barts Hospital, nestled between the boundary and St Bartholomew the Less church, and while some the space may have been a former graveyard for the church, most of it wasn’t. While today, the boundary around the hospital in this part is marked by a fine stone wall, it was once filled with houses facing outwards to Smithfield. These were removed in the 1800s, and a stone collonade wall was created behind them, with a small private garden space.

The private garden was refurbished by the Barts Guild and opened as a public space for everyone in 1962 to provide peace and tranquillity away from the hustle and bustle of the Hospital and the city.

In 2001, the space was named the Princess Alice Garden after HRH Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, celebrating her 100th birthday and having been Patron and President of Barts Guild since 1937. Although replanted in 2010, the current appearance dates from work carried out in 2019, when landscape gardener Mary Keen devised a plan to rearrange, refresh, and restore the garden’s planting.

The garden was “reopened” in 2004 by HRH The Duke of Gloucester.

Last year, new landscaping work in the garden uncovered the remains of a crypt with two coffins inside that weren’t on any of the church or hospital records.

To find the garden, head to the Smithfield entrance into Barts Hospital, and once through the ancient gatehouse entrance, look immediately to your left. Right next to the church is the entrance to the pocket park, helpfully with a brass sign to lead your way.

The pocket park is quite simple in appearance but in an understated modern style – with raised beds along the old wall and lots of benches to sit on. Several large trees, probably dating from when the land was originally cleared, cast a lot of shade over the space, which is a blessing on a hot day.

A sign in one of the bedding plant areas says they were planted by the Worshipful Company of Gardeners.

Quite a few of the plants have signs telling you what they are, which is always a nice touch if you see a plant you like the look of. A bed of roses is filled with, quite appropriately, the Princess Alice rose.

Off to one side is a stone table in memory of Jackie Roe, a member of Barts Guild who “loved this garden.”

I can see her point. It’s a lovely little spot to rest, as a nurse was doing on my visit.