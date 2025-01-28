London’s pedicabs face ban on loud music and rip-off fares in new TfL rules

For the first time, London’s “wild west” pedicab market will be subject to regulations to control drivers’ behaviour on the streets and passenger prices.

Transport for London (TfL) was granted legal powers to regulate the pedicabs last year, and after working on proposals, has now opened them up for public consultation.

If implemented, pedicab drivers would be required to have a one-year licence and meet safety standards such as criminal background checks. They would also need insurance and undergo regular “MOTs” for their vehicles.

TfL also plans to regulate the fares set by pedicabs to avoid problems with excessive fares being charged to unsuspecting passengers. TfL suggests that it could consider fares being set using a time-based, distance-based, or zonal structure.

There could also be restrictions on the use of loud music in pedicabs.

TfL says that regulations and licensing requirements for pedicabs would be similar to those that apply to taxis and private hire vehicles (PHV), but tailored to the unique nature of the pedicab and the market they operate in.

The law change requires public consultation before the changes are implemented. The consultation will then allow any unexpected tweaks to be added before the new regulations are laid before Parliament via a Statutory Instrument as envisaged by the Act.

The consultation is open until 7th March and can be read here.

(Remember, social media comments etc won’t be read, so if you want TfL to consider your thoughts, you need to complete the consultation form)

Will Norman, the Walking and Cycling Commissioner said: “Pedicabs should be a fun and sustainable way for people to see London but, without regulation, some drivers are behaving unsafely or antisocially, and charging extortionate prices. I’m pleased that TfL are launching this consultation on how to regulate the pedicab industry, ensuring the safety of customers, pedestrians and other road users.”

Once the new regulations come into effect, TfL will have the power to issue fines of up to £2,500 to pedicab operators who break them and even seize their pedicabs if necessary.

  1. A fine of £2,500 isn’t much when they’re charging £300 per trip in some cases. And as it’s mostly tourists they’re ripping off, they won’t know the rules and they can be reported because they don’t do it now. They need to be banned outright

