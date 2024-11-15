London’s outdoor ice skating rinks for winter 2024-2025

Winter is coming, and so are the pop-up ice rinks that populate the city each winter, offering people opportunities to repeatedly fall over and go home with sore bums and dented pride.

By date they close:

Battersea

Open until 5th January 2025

Three interlinked ice rinks in front of the Battersea power station and the river.

Prices vary from £18 to £25.

Details here

Shepherds Bush (Westfield)

Open from 15th November 2024 until 5th January 2025

Based in the Westfield shopping centre.

Prices vary from £17 to £20 (note the prices they advertise on their website have forgotten the booking fee)

Details here

Hyde Park (Winter Wonderland)

Open from 21st November 2024 to 5th January 2025

There’s an ice rink inside the Winter Wonderland, and if you spend at least £20 on tickets, then entry to Winter Wonderland is also free.

Prices from £11.50

Details here

Hampton Court Palace

Open from 22nd November 2024 until 5th January 2025

Ice rink outside the famous palace.

Adults from £21.

Details here

Brent Cross

Open until 5th January

First time ice rink for the shopping centre, with an ice rink on the car park next to John Lewis.

Adult tickets £16.50, plus options for children and families.

Details here

West Hampstead (JW3)

Open from 8th December 2024 to 5th January 2025

London’s only ice rink that’s also open on Christmas Day.

Prices from £22

Details here

Somerset House

Open from 13th November until 12th January 2025

Open air ice rink in the central courtyard at Somerset House, with covered food and drink along the sides.

Prices vary from £15 to £27 per adult.

Details here

Canary Wharf

Open until 23rd February 2025

Large covered ice rink in the lawn above the shopping centre, and pretty much the longest running winter ice rink in London.

Prices vary by date and time and start from £14 per person to £22 for peak hours.

Details here

Permanent ice rinks in London

Alexandra Palace

Bayswater – Queens

Lee Valley Ice Centre

Streatham Ice Arena

Sapphire Leisure Centre – Romford