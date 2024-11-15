London’s outdoor ice skating rinks for winter 2024-2025
Winter is coming, and so are the pop-up ice rinks that populate the city each winter, offering people opportunities to repeatedly fall over and go home with sore bums and dented pride.
By date they close:
Battersea
Open until 5th January 2025
Three interlinked ice rinks in front of the Battersea power station and the river.
Prices vary from £18 to £25.
Shepherds Bush (Westfield)
Open from 15th November 2024 until 5th January 2025
Based in the Westfield shopping centre.
Prices vary from £17 to £20 (note the prices they advertise on their website have forgotten the booking fee)
Hyde Park (Winter Wonderland)
Open from 21st November 2024 to 5th January 2025
There’s an ice rink inside the Winter Wonderland, and if you spend at least £20 on tickets, then entry to Winter Wonderland is also free.
Prices from £11.50
Hampton Court Palace
Open from 22nd November 2024 until 5th January 2025
Ice rink outside the famous palace.
Adults from £21.
Brent Cross
Open until 5th January
First time ice rink for the shopping centre, with an ice rink on the car park next to John Lewis.
Adult tickets £16.50, plus options for children and families.
West Hampstead (JW3)
Open from 8th December 2024 to 5th January 2025
London’s only ice rink that’s also open on Christmas Day.
Prices from £22
Somerset House
Open from 13th November until 12th January 2025
Open air ice rink in the central courtyard at Somerset House, with covered food and drink along the sides.
Prices vary from £15 to £27 per adult.
Canary Wharf
Open until 23rd February 2025
Large covered ice rink in the lawn above the shopping centre, and pretty much the longest running winter ice rink in London.
Prices vary by date and time and start from £14 per person to £22 for peak hours.
Sadly, the Sobell Leisure Centre no longer has an ice rink
https://www.islingtongazette.co.uk/news/23699914.islington-council-confirm-closure-sobell-ice-rink/