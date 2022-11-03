Winter is coming, and so are the pop-up ice rinks that populate the city each winter offering people opportunities to repeatedly fall over.

In alphabetical order…

Battersea Power Station

11th Nov 2022 to 8th Jan 2023

Brand new for this year, a large outdoor ice-rink outside the power station and next to the riverside.

Prices:

All over the place, and seems to vary wildly throughout the day. Adults said to start at £12, children from £8 and family tickets from £36.

Details here

Brent Cross

26th Nov 2022 to 2nd Jan 2023

Said to be one of London’s largest ice rink is part of the shopping centre’s winter festival with funfair rides and food.

Prices

Adult: £17

Children (4-15): £15

Details here

Canary Wharf

22nd Oct 2022 to 25th Feb 2023

Large ice rink sitting above the main shopping centre and surrounded by skyscrapers. Also comes with a clear roof so can be skated on in poor weather.

There’s also live music on selected Wednesdays.

Prices

Adult/Teen (over 13): £19.95

Children (4 – 12 years): £14.95 Must be accompanied by a skating adult/teen.

Family (2 adults + 2 children): £58.95

Family (2 adults + 3 children): £58.95

Plus a booking fee of £3.50 per transaction.

Details here

Finchley Road – JW3

4th Dec 2022 to 3rd Jan 2023

A skating area of 200m2, this outdoor ice rink comes complete with glimmering lights, vibrant music and an electric atmosphere.

Also, the only one that’s open on Christmas Day.

Prices

Adult: £13

Children: £8

Details here

Hampton Court Palace

17th Nov 2022 to 8th Jan 2023

Large outdoor ice-rink set up in the courtyard in front of the main palace entrance. Also open late in the evenings

Prices

Super peak: Adult: £20.50 Child (3-12 years): £15.50 Family (1 Adult and 3 Children or 2 Adults and 2 Children): £57

Peak: Adult: £19.50 Child (3-12 years): £14.50 Family ticket (1 Adult and 3 Children or 2 Adults and 2 Children): £54

Off-peak: Adult: £17.50 Child (3-12 years): £13 Family ticket (1 Adult and 3 Children or 2 Adults and 2 Children): £49



Details here

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

18th Nov 2022 to 2nd Jan 2023

An ice rink inside the Winter Wonderland fair in Hyde Park, said to be the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink

Prices

Adult/teen: £15.50

Child (<12): £10.50

Family (2+2 or 1+3): £42

Note, there’s a £7.50 entry fee to Winter Wonderland, which is waived if you spend at least £25 on other attractions.

Details here

Greenwich – Queen’s House

17th Nov 2022 to 8th Jan 2023

The rink is surrounded by iconic architecture, with views of Greenwich Park to the south and the glittering lights of Canary Wharf to the north.

Prices

Peak Adult: £19 Children: £13

Off-peak Adult: £16 Children: £10



Details here

Shepherds Bush – Westfield

18th Nov 2022 to 8th Jan 2023

An open-air ice rink that is located outside in Westfield Square

Prices

Adults/teens: £18.70

Children: £13.70

Family (2+2 or 1+3): £52.20

Details here

Somerset House

16th Nov 2022 to 15th Jan 2023

The ice rink, now with bigger skate space, transforms the neoclassical courtyard, complete with a 40ft Christmas tree.

There are also evening events with music and DJs.

Prices

Peak Adult/teen: £22 Children (<12): £11

Off-peak Adult/teen: £20 Children (<12): £10



Plus a booking fee of £2.95 per transaction.

Details here

Tobacco Dock

Rooftop ice rink which is more of a bolt-on to the drinks and food bar. The tables for food and drinks can be booked in advance, but the ice skating only on the day you arrive.

Prices:

Two hour bottomless Prosecco & meal voucher £39.90 per person

Details here

Note that the Natural History Museum and the Tower of London no longer have ice rinks as their spaces have been repurposed into nature gardens.

Permanent ice rinks in London

Alexandra Palace

Bayswater – Queens

Lee Valley Ice Centre

Arsenal – Sobell Leisure Centre

Streatham Ice Arena