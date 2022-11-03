Winter is coming, and so are the pop-up ice rinks that populate the city each winter offering people opportunities to repeatedly fall over.
In alphabetical order…
Battersea Power Station
11th Nov 2022 to 8th Jan 2023
Brand new for this year, a large outdoor ice-rink outside the power station and next to the riverside.
Prices:
All over the place, and seems to vary wildly throughout the day. Adults said to start at £12, children from £8 and family tickets from £36.
Brent Cross
26th Nov 2022 to 2nd Jan 2023
Said to be one of London’s largest ice rink is part of the shopping centre’s winter festival with funfair rides and food.
Prices
- Adult: £17
- Children (4-15): £15
Canary Wharf
22nd Oct 2022 to 25th Feb 2023
Large ice rink sitting above the main shopping centre and surrounded by skyscrapers. Also comes with a clear roof so can be skated on in poor weather.
There’s also live music on selected Wednesdays.
Prices
- Adult/Teen (over 13): £19.95
- Children (4 – 12 years): £14.95 Must be accompanied by a skating adult/teen.
- Family (2 adults + 2 children): £58.95
- Family (2 adults + 3 children): £58.95
Plus a booking fee of £3.50 per transaction.
Finchley Road – JW3
4th Dec 2022 to 3rd Jan 2023
A skating area of 200m2, this outdoor ice rink comes complete with glimmering lights, vibrant music and an electric atmosphere.
Also, the only one that’s open on Christmas Day.
Prices
- Adult: £13
- Children: £8
Hampton Court Palace
17th Nov 2022 to 8th Jan 2023
Large outdoor ice-rink set up in the courtyard in front of the main palace entrance. Also open late in the evenings
Prices
- Super peak:
- Adult: £20.50
- Child (3-12 years): £15.50
- Family (1 Adult and 3 Children or 2 Adults and 2 Children): £57
- Peak:
- Adult: £19.50
- Child (3-12 years): £14.50
- Family ticket (1 Adult and 3 Children or 2 Adults and 2 Children): £54
- Off-peak:
- Adult: £17.50
- Child (3-12 years): £13
- Family ticket (1 Adult and 3 Children or 2 Adults and 2 Children): £49
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
18th Nov 2022 to 2nd Jan 2023
An ice rink inside the Winter Wonderland fair in Hyde Park, said to be the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink
Prices
- Adult/teen: £15.50
- Child (<12): £10.50
- Family (2+2 or 1+3): £42
Note, there’s a £7.50 entry fee to Winter Wonderland, which is waived if you spend at least £25 on other attractions.
Greenwich – Queen’s House
17th Nov 2022 to 8th Jan 2023
The rink is surrounded by iconic architecture, with views of Greenwich Park to the south and the glittering lights of Canary Wharf to the north.
Prices
- Peak
- Adult: £19
- Children: £13
- Off-peak
- Adult: £16
- Children: £10
Shepherds Bush – Westfield
18th Nov 2022 to 8th Jan 2023
An open-air ice rink that is located outside in Westfield Square
Prices
- Adults/teens: £18.70
- Children: £13.70
- Family (2+2 or 1+3): £52.20
Somerset House
16th Nov 2022 to 15th Jan 2023
The ice rink, now with bigger skate space, transforms the neoclassical courtyard, complete with a 40ft Christmas tree.
There are also evening events with music and DJs.
Prices
- Peak
- Adult/teen: £22
- Children (<12): £11
- Off-peak
- Adult/teen: £20
- Children (<12): £10
Plus a booking fee of £2.95 per transaction.
Tobacco Dock
Rooftop ice rink which is more of a bolt-on to the drinks and food bar. The tables for food and drinks can be booked in advance, but the ice skating only on the day you arrive.
Prices:
Two hour bottomless Prosecco & meal voucher £39.90 per person
Note that the Natural History Museum and the Tower of London no longer have ice rinks as their spaces have been repurposed into nature gardens.
Permanent ice rinks in London
Arsenal – Sobell Leisure Centre
