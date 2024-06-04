A free cycle hire scheme has been launched in London, offering specially adapted bicycles for disabled people who might have difficulties using conventional cycle hire bikes.

The new Wheels4MeLondon scheme, a collaboration between Sustrans, Wheels for Wellbeing, and Peddle My Wheels and funded by the Motability Foundation, will provide free cycle loans for disabled people.

Many disabled people and those with long-term health conditions do not have the opportunity to cycle in a way that takes into account their needs, even though they would like to. In many cases, cycling would even be easier than walking, and cycles are frequently mobility aids in themselves.

Our latest Walking and Cycling Index, the largest independent survey of active travel in the UK, found that 27% of disabled people do not cycle but would like to. Furthermore, a quarter of the people surveyed said access to a non-standard cycle like a tricycle or a handcycle would help them to cycle more.

The Wheels4MeLondon scheme will offer free, month-long, accessible cycle loans for people across London. The types of cycle available include upright trikes and semi-recumbent trikes, with the fleet to be expanded to other models in the future.

The scheme also includes free delivery, a training session, insurance, and collection when finished.

Will Norman, London Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: “I welcome the launch of the Wheels4MeLondon inclusive cycle loan scheme and look forward to seeing many more people given the opportunity to experience the benefits and joys of cycling in the capital. Offering practical cycling options for disabled people, through non-standard cycle loans and supported training, is key to ensuring that cycling is accessible to everyone.

“I hope that through this exciting initiative more people will feel confident to try cycling and acquire the skills to help make active travel a part of their everyday lives in our city.”

The Wheels4Me cycles can be requested from here.