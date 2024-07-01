London’s exhibitions to visit in July 2024

Here is a selection of ten exhibitions to visit in July while the tennis balls bounce back and forth at Wimbledon and we get used to lots of new faces in Parliament.

The National Archives, Kew

Free

(Note: Closes 21st July)

From famous escape attempts such as the escape from Stalag Luft III that we know as “the Great Escape” and British officer Airey Neave’s escape from Colditz Castle dressed as a German soldier, to remarkable stories of individuals seeking escape through art, music and finding love, the exhibition offers glimpses of the courage and ingenuity that is possible in desperately hard times.

Leica Gallery, Mayfair

Free

(Note: Closes 21st July)

Simon Wheatley is a London-based photographer who has become increasingly renowned for his raw and intimate photographic portrayal of the city and its communities. Between 1998 to 2010 he photographed the overland train service he first encountered as The North London Line, which then became Silverlink after its privatisation.

British Museum, Bloomsbury

Mon to Fri

Adult: £18 | Concessions: £16 | National Art Pass: £8 | Under 16 (with adult): Free

(Students get 2 for 1 tickets on Fridays)

Sat & Sun

Adult: £20 | Concessions: £18 | National Art Pass: £10 | Under 16 (with adult): Free

This exhibition looks at the last 30 years of Michelangelo’s remarkable life, when his return to Rome – having been summoned by Pope Clement VII to paint a fresco of the Last Judgment in the Sistine Chapel – brought him new commissions and reunited him with some of his closest friends.

The William Morris Society, Hammersmith

£3.50

This exhibition focuses on William Morris, placing his wallpaper designs within the context of the radical changes in taste witnessed during the Victorian era.

Studio Voltaire, Clapham

Free

At Studio Voltaire, fleshly excesses are explored in pairings that underscore their works as playful and political. In pairing their work, including archival materials which have never been seen by the public, this two-person presentation will provide a significant refocus and reveal interconnected ideas surrounding gender, sexuality, taste and class.

Bethlem Museum of the Mind, Beckenham

Free

This exhibition explores Lutyens’ artistic practice, which continued alongside his professional career. As well as documenting aspects of daily life in the institutions he worked in, Lutyens’ art also comprises a poignant record of human emotion and experience.

The Postal Museum, Clerkenwell

Adult (25+): £16 | Young person (16-24): £11 | Children: £9

You can spot your postie by their brightly coloured get-up, but what’s the history of their uniform and how has it changed? From smartly dressed Victorians and their buffed buttons to modern posties and their all-weather active wear, take a closer look at postal uniforms.

Design Museum

Prices vary depending on when you visit:

Adult from £18 to £20 | Child from £9 to £10

This exhibition celebrates the life and work of one of the greatest Italian designers of the 20th century, Enzo Mari, whose designs have inspired generations of creatives around the world.

National Portrait Gallery, Trafalgar Square

Adult: £23.50 | Concessions: £18.90 | Senior: £10.50 | Child 12-18: £10.50 | Art Pass: £10.50

Tudor paintings by Hans Holbein the Younger and contemporary photography by Hiroshi Sugimoto meet in the National Portrait Gallery’s first exhibition of historic portraiture since reopening, presenting a study of the lives and afterlives of the six women who married Henry VIII.

Tate Modern

Adults: £14 | Students: £13 | Children & Concessions: £5 | Under 12s: Free

Beams of light projected through a thin mist create large three-dimensional forms in space, which slowly shift and change. As you move through these translucent sculptures of light, you’ll create new shapes and discover your own mesmerising perspectives.

