London’s cycleway network reaches 400km in length

London’s Cycleways network reached a key milestone this week, as the expansion of eight Cycleways across the capital means the total network is now more than 400km in length.

The newly created and upgraded Cycleways include new sections of protected Cycleway on busier roads, as well as sections delivered on quieter residential streets, with clear signage to make navigation easier. The success of London boroughs in reducing traffic and speed limits on residential streets continues to enable this vital expansion of London’s Cycleway network.

The 2023 Travel in London report shows that cycling levels have continued to increase in recent years with Cycling levels in 2023 being 20 percent higher than in 2019 and 6.3 percent higher than in 2022.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: ‘London’s rapidly expanding cycle network is helping people get from A to B safely and sustainably, and is enabling hundreds more Londoners to try cycling. I’m delighted that these recent improvements mean Londoners living and working across our city – from Hounslow to Camden, Redbridge to Waltham Forest – will now benefit from new cycleways.’

The recently launched Cycleways that further expand the network in London include:

Cycleway 9 – Kew Bridge to Brentford

A 1km extension of fully protected route in Hounslow from Kew Bridge to Brentford, connecting C9 to C40

Cycleway 6 – Chalk Farm to Hampstead

A fully protected 1.25km extension of C6 in Camden along main roads linking to Camden Town’s markets

Cycleway – Chalk Farm to Swiss Cottage

A 1km route in Camden linking to C6 along quieter residential streets, connecting Primrose Hill and passing next to The Roundhouse venue

Cycleway – Kentish Town to Hampstead Heath via Gospel Oak

A 1.8km Cycleway which now enables cyclists to travel direct from Kentish Town to Hampstead Heath along quieter residential streets, linking to Queen’s Crescent Market, Gospel Oak station and Parliament Fields

Cycleway 27 – Marylebone to Clerkenwell

Significant upgrades to the existing protected cycle lanes in Camden along Tavistock Place and Torrington Place to double the capacity, making cycling safer and alleviating congestion. The route links to Tottenham Court Road, The British Museum and University College London campus

Cycleway – Colliers Wood to Wimbledon

A 3.67km Cycleway in Merton along quieter residential streets linking these two important town centres along with their transport hubs

Cycleway 25 – Leytonstone to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

A new 2.83km Cycleway in Waltham Forest with protected cycle tracks on Grove Green Road, connecting with C26 at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Cycleway – Ilford to Gants Hill

A new 1.68km Cycleway in Redbridge connecting to C42 – this route follows quieter streets, where 20mph speed restrictions and traffic calming measures have been implemented as part of the scheme. The route has also created a section of protected cycle track close to Ilford Station and the Exchange shopping centre