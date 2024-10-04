London’s cycleway network reaches 400km in length
London’s Cycleways network reached a key milestone this week, as the expansion of eight Cycleways across the capital means the total network is now more than 400km in length.
The newly created and upgraded Cycleways include new sections of protected Cycleway on busier roads, as well as sections delivered on quieter residential streets, with clear signage to make navigation easier. The success of London boroughs in reducing traffic and speed limits on residential streets continues to enable this vital expansion of London’s Cycleway network.
The 2023 Travel in London report shows that cycling levels have continued to increase in recent years with Cycling levels in 2023 being 20 percent higher than in 2019 and 6.3 percent higher than in 2022.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: ‘London’s rapidly expanding cycle network is helping people get from A to B safely and sustainably, and is enabling hundreds more Londoners to try cycling. I’m delighted that these recent improvements mean Londoners living and working across our city – from Hounslow to Camden, Redbridge to Waltham Forest – will now benefit from new cycleways.’
The recently launched Cycleways that further expand the network in London include:
Cycleway 9 – Kew Bridge to Brentford
A 1km extension of fully protected route in Hounslow from Kew Bridge to Brentford, connecting C9 to C40
Cycleway 6 – Chalk Farm to Hampstead
A fully protected 1.25km extension of C6 in Camden along main roads linking to Camden Town’s markets
Cycleway – Chalk Farm to Swiss Cottage
A 1km route in Camden linking to C6 along quieter residential streets, connecting Primrose Hill and passing next to The Roundhouse venue
Cycleway – Kentish Town to Hampstead Heath via Gospel Oak
A 1.8km Cycleway which now enables cyclists to travel direct from Kentish Town to Hampstead Heath along quieter residential streets, linking to Queen’s Crescent Market, Gospel Oak station and Parliament Fields
Cycleway 27 – Marylebone to Clerkenwell
Significant upgrades to the existing protected cycle lanes in Camden along Tavistock Place and Torrington Place to double the capacity, making cycling safer and alleviating congestion. The route links to Tottenham Court Road, The British Museum and University College London campus
Cycleway – Colliers Wood to Wimbledon
A 3.67km Cycleway in Merton along quieter residential streets linking these two important town centres along with their transport hubs
Cycleway 25 – Leytonstone to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
A new 2.83km Cycleway in Waltham Forest with protected cycle tracks on Grove Green Road, connecting with C26 at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Cycleway – Ilford to Gants Hill
A new 1.68km Cycleway in Redbridge connecting to C42 – this route follows quieter streets, where 20mph speed restrictions and traffic calming measures have been implemented as part of the scheme. The route has also created a section of protected cycle track close to Ilford Station and the Exchange shopping centre
That’s not a cycleway in your photo. It’s a bit of paint.
A proper actual safe cycleway is delimited by a physical barrier. Not paint. Never paint.
There’s also concrete at the intersection and at least one post in the picture. It’s not as nice as grade-separation, but it’s not just paint.
Sutton has a pedestrian town centre and it is used as a cycle track daily despite a dedicated cycle pathway on all the roads surrounding it. I enjoy cycling as well as driving but please cyclists respect pedestrian areas, use the cycle lanes and obey traffic rules if you want to be accepted
Shame the Evangelists of Cycling don’t instruct their faithful to abide by The Highway Code!!! Don’t jump RED lights; Don’t ignore NO ENTRY Signs; Don’t Cycle on Footpaths (the LEGAL term for Pavements)
Are you ok?
Can you send that memo to the morons needlessly travelling through Zone 1 & 2 their cars that do all of the above every day on my commute, including stopping in the advance stop box, ignoring zebra crossings, turning without indicating and constantly breaking the speed limit to get to the next red light?