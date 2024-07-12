London’s Cold War tunnels get final approval to open to the public

Plans to open up a large warren of Cold War tunnels under central London can proceed after the second of two planning approvals was granted yesterday evening.

Built during WWII as shelters from bombs but never used by the public, the tunnels were converted into deep-level telecoms exchange during the Cold War. They became rather legendary in the subterranean world when details about them emerged.

They were put up for sale in 2008, but no serious bidders emerged until recently when fund manager Angus Murray bought the tunnels with the plans to open them to the public. The main entrance will be on Furnival Street, reusing an existing shaft down to the tunnels with a secondary entrance on High Holborn, mainly for schools and people visiting the subterranean bar.

As the tunnel network is large enough to straddle the boundaries of the City of London and Camden councils, the new owner needed permission from both councils to open the tunnels to the public.

The City of London approved its half last month, and yesterday evening, Camden Council unanimously approved its half.

Granting these permissions brings the opening of the London Tunnels to the public one step closer.

Angus Murray, Chief Executive Officer, The London Tunnels PLC said: “We are pleased to have received confirmation that this important resolution was passed today, bringing us one step closer to realising our plans to develop this historically important tourist attraction in the heart of London. London is already widely recognised as one of the most visited cities in the world, and this unique development will only enhance its appeal. We look forward to working with local authorities, residents, heritage organisations and other stakeholders to bring these tunnels back to life.”

When they open, the tunnels will have a capacity of up to 3 million visitors a year, comparable to the London Eye or the Tower of London in terms of visitor numbers. The prospectus notes that visitor numbers will ramp up over a couple of years to an estimated 2.25 million by 2029, comfortably higher than they need to break even in keeping the tunnels open.

Put a note in your diaries for 2027 to visit the Cold War tunnels under Holborn.

Incidentally, something amusing came up in the planning meeting when discussing the size of the tunnels when it was noted that some of the tunnels in the network are so large that you could drive three double-decker buses down them side by side.

Although Councillor Heather Johnson, laughing, wondered how they’d get three buses down there.

So that’s your challenge to solve.