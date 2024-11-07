London’s Cable Car to reduce its opening hours due to a lack of customers
Early morning commuters using the London Cable Car will lose their service, as there aren’t enough of them to open the cable car quite so early in the morning.
At the moment, the IFS Cloud Cable Car opens at 7am during the week, but with an average of just 4 customers in the first hour of the day, Transport for London (TfL) wants to open the service later in the morning.
The current opening hours
- Mon to Fri: 7am to 10pm
- Sat: 8am to 10pm
- Sun: 9am to 10pm
The proposed opening hours
- Mon to Tur: 8am to 10pm
- Fri and Sat: 9am to 10pm
- Sun: 9am to 10pm
The changes to the timetable will be introduced alongside their planned autumn/winter timetable changes from 1st December 2024.
Because it is officially a part of the TfL transport network, they have to consult in case any of the vanishingly few people affected object to the changes.
The consultation was here (appears to have been removed).
If TfL wants more users it should change the fare system used first the cable car
I discovered today you can buy a multi pass which reduces it to £1.70 per journey (costs £17 for 10 journeys, pass valid for a year) – why don’t they advertise this to encourage regular commuters.
The consultation looks to have been removed?
Not sure the cable car is really useful in our city. It was a Boris fantasy. All the best
It’s not really in the right location for a tourist attraction, hardly the best views of London. Even in the Olympics, when it “connected” two venues, there were probably only a very few people who had tickets for events in the Dome in the morning and in Excel in the afternoon. Now there still isn’t a real need to connect these two areas, and certainly not at the prices charged.
Oh what a shame!
Diamond Geezer will be delighted, I expect.
The only time it’s been useful is when you’re at North Greenwich station and trains on the Jubilee line have been suspended. Even then you could alternatively get on a bus, and though it may take longer you’re covered by the daily fare cap.
Not being part of the TFL fare cap is a major disincentive for getting commuters to use it. I also suspect that since the Elizabeth line became fully operational more people use that instead, and alight at Custom House.
White Elephant
An novel and exciting way to travel and view the regeneration of the peninsula docks from on high.The excellent service continues to be profitable even after a reduction in sponsorship funding when Emirates was replaced. Long may the service continue.
Was always a pointless Bozo vanity project along with the Garden Bridge which was thankfully cancelled and Bozo buses. It has neve been properly integrated into the London fare system as far as I know. Fun thing for tourist perhaps but that’s about it
Boris Bikes are the best invention London’s had in decades. He was way ahead of his time on that one!
I once had to queue for the cable car for nearly half an hour!
It was, before the Elizabeth Line opened, an alternative route to and from the Excel Centre, avoiding the DLR.
I’d been to an exhibition on the same day as the London Marathon registration, so the place was very busy. They were restricting access to the DLR stations, so I thought I’d try the cable car instead.
Probably a mistake.
We hear perpetually that the cable car “makes a profit” but this is entirely dependent on the sponsorship revenue, as operationally alone it’s an economic basket case.
Not only that, but of the £55m or so of London taxpayers’ money that was put into building the thing (plus a small contribution from the ERDF) we were assured that £36 million was being paid by the sponsor, Emirates – yet this is the same £3.6m per year that subsequently subsidised operations for 10 years!
So the reality is that although, on paper, the dangleway makes a modest operating surplus when you include sponsorship, it has been a poor investment for London with little net financial or social benefit.