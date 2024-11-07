London’s Cable Car to reduce its opening hours due to a lack of customers

Early morning commuters using the London Cable Car will lose their service, as there aren’t enough of them to open the cable car quite so early in the morning.

At the moment, the IFS Cloud Cable Car opens at 7am during the week, but with an average of just 4 customers in the first hour of the day, Transport for London (TfL) wants to open the service later in the morning.

The current opening hours

Mon to Fri: 7am to 10pm

Sat: 8am to 10pm

Sun: 9am to 10pm

The proposed opening hours

Mon to Tur: 8am to 10pm

Fri and Sat: 9am to 10pm

Sun: 9am to 10pm

The changes to the timetable will be introduced alongside their planned autumn/winter timetable changes from 1st December 2024.

Because it is officially a part of the TfL transport network, they have to consult in case any of the vanishingly few people affected object to the changes.

The consultation was here (appears to have been removed).