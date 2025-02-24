London’s Alleys: Nelson Passage, EC1

This narrow slip of a gap between large buildings near Old Street is roughly 200 years old, emerging when the area was first developed in the 1820s.

Although Nelson Passage is the only Nelson in the area, it was actually named after Nelson Street, a new street that was built sometime between 1799 and 1828. Nelson Street still exists, but was renamed Mora Street fairly quickly, leaving the alley untouched and a lingering remnant of the original street names around here.

Originally, the area was dominated by housing with front and back gardens. However, the gardens on the north side were soon filled with large buildings, and then the south side rows of houses slowly saw them demolished en masse to be replaced with large warehouses.

By the 1940s, the only houses left were a small cluster right next to the alley. They weren’t to survive much longer though as they were demolished for more warehouses, but the planned redevelopment never happened, so the cleared housing is still a car park waiting for the developer to snap it up.

Today, the alley survives as a narrow passage between the two Edwardian-era buildings, which were built on the remains of demolished houses.

If you start at the car park end, take a look at the manhole cover. It’s a survivor from when London’s streets were more often paved with wood than stone cobbles (setts). Apart from surviving here, it tells us that the area was modestly wealthy in late Victorian times, as poor areas had stone cobbles, and richer ones could afford the quieter wooden cobbles for their roads.

It’s only for the road, though, as access to the alley is via stone cobbled passage, necessary for heavier deliveries to the factory. The north side of the alley is dominated by that former tobacco warehouse, which is (at the time of writing) occupied by the mjcp print agency.

Further down the alley, the car park offers an unexpected benefit for pedestrians, of allowing lots of light to flood the space, but it soon turns darker as the alley is hemmed in between tall buildings on both sides.

A few things to note include the bricked-up windows on the south side and the use of recessed drain pipes in an alley where they would be too intrusive. Very nice clamps were also used to hold the drain pipes in place. At the far end, it gets a bit brighter thanks to the use of ceramic tiles to reflect daylight into the passage.

Directly opposite was a pub — The Princess Alice — which was used for a while as a radio taxi cab office and was converted into housing about a decade ago.

And if you fancy a sprinkling of celebrity stardust, the alley also made a fleeting appearance in the 1963 movie, What a Crazy World, starring the musician Joe Brown at the height of his pop music fame era.