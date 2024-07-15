London’s Alleys: Midford Place, W1

This small slip of a side passage off busy Tottenham Court Road is one of the few surviving passages from when this area was first built.

The alley appeared as a short passage lined with houses in the late 1700s, when the area was still being turned from fields into homes.

The area was almost as quickly redeveloped, with many of the small homes being demolished and replaced with larger warehouses and shops.

Goad’s insurance maps from 1889 shows Midford Place surrounded by light industrial works.

There’s M.A. Houghton, a milliner on the corner, with Shoobred & Co, a cabinet maker, occupying two buildings on either side of the alley, and in the back corner, Maple & Co, providing stabling for 70 horses.

Quite fascinating, the map also shows a small tunnel running under the alley, likely linking the two cabinet maker buildings. Sadly for tunnel enthusiasts, it was filled in at some point, as it appears on a later planning document as “back filled area”.

A map from 1914 shows the milliner’s building being cleared for rebuilding. Although the area around Tottenham Court Road was badly damaged during WWII, Midford Place managed to escape unscathed. Also, apart from internal rebuilds, the layout of the buildings lining the alley remains today as it was in the 1920s.

On one corner is the 1920s building, with a shop on the ground floor and offices above in a rather nice brick and stone mix frontage. Opposite is something ghastly. A dark monolithic slab of a building from circa 1989, called Project House. Originally, it was a fairly average office building of the time, with pale stone on the ground floor and a mix of matching pale and red brick above. In its way, it was a modern mirror of the 1920s building, with similar colours but a different design.

Not that unappealing.

Then, in 2014, as part of modest changes to the internal layout, some idiot had the idea of painting the entire building dark grey. Initially, it seems they painted only the upper floors, leaving the pale stone at a street level untouched, but then someone got carried away with the paintbrush and covered the whole building, making it feel more like a bunker than an office.

Further down the alley, the building at the far end occupies the same space used by Houghtons as a warehouse but is actually a late 1980s rebuild. The warehouse appearance and the crane at the top are very 1980s design features borrowed from the redevelopment of the docks in East London.

The bronzed office at the rear is also a modern refurbishment of the small office there. In 2017, the stairs leading up to the roof terrace were lost, and the terrace is now only accessible from inside the office.

A nice touch of heritage has survived down here though, in the cobbled (setts) paving.