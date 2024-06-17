This is a long footpath in Broxbourne (yes, just outside London) that for once lives up to its name – there’s a lot of holly here.

It starts showing up on maps from the mid-1850s as a footpath through still largely undeveloped fields north of Broxbourne. However, with the arrival of the railway nearby, it wasn’t too long before the farms were sold for houses.

By 1895, the bottom few hundred yards of the footpath had vanished as it was widened into St Catherine’s Road, which also curved around and cut through the alley further to the north. What was now two straight paths has however remained untouched since then, a quite remarkable survivor considering the housing developments that could easily have swept it away.

In 1960, the local council applied for permission to ban cycling on Holly Walk, but in 2017, the local draft travel plan recommended Holly Walk to be a shared cycling and pedestrian path. How times cycle around time and again.

Starting at the bottom of the alley, closest to Broxbourne station, the alley is deep in suburbia with lots of expensive houses and large gardens. Do though pause to stare admiringly at the house built when the area was first developed with its magnificent decorative panels.

As with many residential alleys that pass behind people’s back gardens, the alley is lined with anything from cheap concrete panels to wooden fencing and even, at one point, some rather fine brickwork.

So far, Holly Walk is notably lacking in holly.

However, that will change once you cross the 19th-century road that cut through the footpath, and what looks like a single large holly tree turns out to be just the start. The entire alley is lined with holly bushes, mostly on the western side for some reason, but with the occasional migrant onto the eastern side, which is more usually lined with fences.

Some of that might be due to a fire that burnt a lot of the bushes in 1983, which was thought to have been deliberate. Interestingly, the news report indicates that people collected holly from the alley for Christmas.

There are a couple of side routes off the alley leading to a sports field. On the other side, very fenced off, is the local primary school.

Even on a Saturday morning it’s modestly busy with a lot of people seemingly heading to the shops or walking dogs, or maybe both.

Eventually though the alley ends up at the High Street, where you can head into Hoddesdon, passing by the local museum and historic pubs, and eventually up to Rye House gatehouse, when it’s open.