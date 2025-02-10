London’s Alleys: Harriet Walk, SW1

This is a long passageway that runs south behind Knightsbridge’s posh Harvey Nichols department store and was once full of horses and now more back of shop entrances to the posh buildings it slips between.

The passageway emerged as the back of housing that started to fill up along Sloane Street in the early 1800s, replacing the market gardens that had long filled the area.

By the early 1820s the whole area had been developed, and although seemingly unnamed at the time, Harriet Walk existed in its entirety as a long passage behind houses facing outwards onto Sloane Street and Lowndes Square. The first name I can find is Harriet Mews, which is not surprising as it was back of grand house facilities, which at the time it was built would have been stables and servant quarters.

Another big change was when the department store Harvy Nichols expanded southwards. In 1889-94, the old store was demolished and rebuilt. However, in 1928-34, it expanded again and took over the top of Harriet Walk, moving the road’s side entrance southwards by about five rows of houses. It’s reported that the department store’s expansion southwards was delayed by a dispute over the realignment of the mews.

Although the alley didn’t change much after that, the buildings surrounding the northern half did, radically. The long row of grand houses were demolished in the early 20th century and replaced with the large shops, flats and offices that now dominate the area.

Harriet Mews became Harriet Walk sometime during 1932-33, when the London County Council decided to change the name. That might have been related to the demolition of many of the houses along the northeast side of the mews for the mansion house block that dominates now.

To enter the passageway at the northern end is to see the shabby side of the posh department store, where the deliveries and staff arrive away from the shoppers on the other side.

It’s fairly utilitarian as a passageway, very much a back-of-house facility until you get about halfway along, when Harriet Street cuts through, giving a short glimpse of small upmarket shops.

Further south, the alley still retains some of its original appearance as the back of more modest sized houses.

Right at the southern end of the alley, there’s an old looking wall that seems curiously neglected for such an upmarket area. In fact, it’s the back wall of a garden that was built on the corner of Lowndes Square and somehow has never been built on since. Once an actual garden, it’s now paved and seemingly used for marquee-style events.

This is also where you can find an untouched remnant of the original mews appearance, with a run-down house on the corner itching for someone with deep pockets to make it even more expensive to live here. Past the 1980s infill, and then at the far corner, a small gap just wide enough for small cars takes you back out to the main road.