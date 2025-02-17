London’s Alleys: Circus Mews, W1

This is a tiny alley a few minutes to the south of Marylebone station that’s small enough to be a blink and you’ll miss it sort of passage.

This part of London was still largely fields until just a couple of hundred years ago. The mews and area around started being developed by the Portman family in the late 1700s, and Horwood’s map of 1799 shows the northern side of the mews built with houses and back gardens, but the rest of the area to the south was still empty.

Just a couple of decades later, the whole area had been developed, and the mews was a short kinked passage leading off Circus Street and filling the space behind a row of modest houses.

Circus Street was given its name after a plan to extend the road southwards to Great Cumberland Place, where Cumberland Circus was under construction – hence Circus Street. That didn’t happen though as Cumberland Circus was only half built, and the Napoleonic Wars put a hold on the development, which was never restarted.

Circus Street was eventually renamed Enford Street in the late 1940s after Enford, Dorset, where the local Portman family owned land, leaving Circus Mews untouched.

Although the alley had changed little since it was built, its biggest change took place in the post-war rebuilding of the area, when the row of houses on the north side were demolished and replaced with an office block.

I can’t find any images of the old houses, but this photo shows a contemporary row built around the same time a couple of blocks away, so it’s likely that the demolished homes would have looked fairly similar but with larger front gardens.

In the 1980s, permission was given to demolish that office building and replace it with the current post-modern office block, Westar House. The ground floor of the office block was turned into an MG car showroom in 2017, which is why you can occasionally find an expensive car in the mew, using the rear parking space and electric car charger.

On the corner of the mews is the Thornbury Castle pub, which was renamed from the Princess Royal in 1852 although the current building dates from 1938, hence the slightly art-deco appearance of the building.

Further down the short alley turns a slight corner, and here you can see the modern interpretation of the mews as a place for horse stables — the car garage.

Most of the mews is really just parking for the three cars and back access into the pub. Not much else is down here, but its survival as an open space allows daylight into the homes surrounding it.

An amusing aside, I noticed that the road markings at the entrance to the mews indicate that there are car waiting restrictions, which allow some waiting on the south side (yellow line) but never on the north side (red line). As the entrance is barely wide enough for one car’s width, I wonder how that’s enforced.