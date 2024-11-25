This is a very narrow slip of a passage leading off the busy Commercial Road in Limehouse.

This part of London was first developed around the second half of the 18th century, and the row of shops where the alley slips through in the first decade of the 19th century.

The alley was lined with some tiny houses at the far end behind the shops, but seemed to be poorly built as they were being reported for poor sanitary and structural problems in the 1880s. The situation didn’t improve, and in 1897, it was reported that in one of the houses, in “four rooms there lived thirteen girls of a very questionable character”

Eventually, in 1939, the houses were demolished as part of slum clearance.

Originally, the alley connected to the road behind it, St Anne’s Row, but it became a dead end in the early 20th century when the building at the far end was replaced with a small square building used as a schoolhouse. That was recently converted into a block of flats, and one of the residents turned out to be a former pupil there.

The entrance to the alley is fronted by a modern block of flats above shops that was constructed in 2010, replacing two smaller empty shops that were there – you can see them in this photo, next to the scaffold-covered Star of the East pub.

On the other side of the alley is a building that was a long-standing funeral parlour, Francis & C Walters, which had been owned by the same family right up to 2008. They sold the ongoing business, but the new owner stripped away the building’s unique Grade II listed façade and removed all its historic lettering.

There had been an expectation that the building’s current owner, a burger bar, would restore the historic frontage, but they later changed their mind and only partially restored one of the signs.

It feels like the back alley it always was, with a few houses from the new development facing into the passageway. One sales brochure describes the alley as a “quiet private street with no through traffic”, which is technically correct, if likely to leave prospective buyers expecting something a bit more like a street and less like a narrow alley.

The name is less savoury as well – and the alley is likely named after the Chinese city of Chosun (Zhoushan), which was captured by the British navy during the First Opium War, which was seen in the UK at the time as a great victory. Of course, it was in truth one of the British Empire’s most shameful episodes.