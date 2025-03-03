London’s Alleys: Cathedral Walk, NW6

This is a newish alley in Kilburn named after a church that’s not a Cathedral and doesn’t have any Roman ruins. Is that clear so far?

When all around here was still very green, there was a road through the fields called Kilburn Lane, and part of it roughly aligns with Cathedral Walk. As the area developed, thanks to the expansion of the city and the arrival of the railways, the old lane became Canterbury Road and was lined with classic Victorian terraced houses on the south side of the road.

Two pubs, the Brondesbury Arms and the Sir Isaac Newton, were built. The Brondesbury Arms still exists as a building but has long since been turned into flats.

The Sir Isaac Newton was about halfway along the passage, at a junction with Alpha Place. As it happens, a stream used to flow north-south into the Bayswater River where the Sir Isaac Newton pub stood—possibly why the street was built over the stream with a pub on the corner. The pub was destroyed by a fire in June 1888 but quickly rebuilt and destroyed again during WWII.

The north side of the street was dominated by the railway and a huge coal yard built next to it.

Some of Canturbury Road was cleared in the 1930s as part of Willesden Borough Council’s slum clearance scheme, and modern blocks of flats were constructed. War interrupted the council’s clearance work, but bombing raids accelerated it, leaving much of the area in ruins.

Post-war rebuilding saw the rest of the railway side cleared and the houses replaced with more blocks of flats.

The former coal depot was converted into a school in 1953, and it is now occupied by St Mary’s RC Primary School. The Royal Mail took over the rest of the site for a depot. The passage remained a road until recently, when it was pedestrianised as part of the South Kilburn EU urban initiative in 2000.

Today, it’s mainly a pedestrian passage with a cycle lane on one side and some modest planting. It’s also quite busy, clearly providing a much-used route from the High Road shops to the residential areas beyond.

Walk down the passage, and you’ll spot something very odd — what looks like a fragment of a medieval wall.

Looking around the back, it seems outrageous that someone once built a bin store against it. Your outrage might increase when you spy a block of stone, stating it’s a Roman Ruin.

But why would there be a Roman fort here, and why does it look medieval?

However, rather than being nearly 2,000 years old Roman or 800 years old medieval, it’s barely 25 years old—as a work of millennial art. In 2000, local artist David Walton was commissioned by Brent Council to create three fake histories in the area — Kilburn Abbey, Kilburn Wells and Kilburn Roman Fort.

You can also find another fragment from the artwork a bit futher along the passageway, next to the wall. The route then ends in a pavement circle before reverting back to road.

It’s ordinarily a random pedestrianised street, but the addition of the “Roman” ruins certainly makes it unusual and worth a detour to find.