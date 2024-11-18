London’s Alleys: Ashland Place, W1

This passageway sits alongside Paddington Street Gardens in Marylebone, giving the residents of the houses a good view of the park opposite. While today it looks very inviting, it wasn’t originally.

The park was laid out in the 18th century as an additional burial ground for St Marylebone Parish Church on land that was donated in 1730 by Edward Harley, 2nd Earl of Oxford and Earl Mortimer.

Edward Harley had recently married the Duke of Newcastle’s daughter, Henrietta Cavendish Holles. Through various later marriages and splits, a large section of this part of London became the Portland–Howard de Walden estate, which is still owned by the Howard de Walden family.

Situated next to a Burying Ground, it’s not hugely surprising that Ashland Place’s first name was simply Burying Ground Passage, and when the burial ground was opened as a public park in 1886, it was renamed the somewhat more wholesome Ashland Place.

The area, though, was far from wholesome. Ashland Place was on the edge of a small block of shabby tenement flats and squalid homes built over the gardens of the houses that were first erected here. The small block of streets had around 120 houses, whose residents had sunk to “in the lowest stages of moral and physical degradation.” The area was even equated with the notorious rookeries of St Giles and Bermondsey.

Even by the area’s standards, Ashland Place was considered a poor street. The first trades didn’t move in until the 1880s. Right up to the 1950s, the street was mainly filled with workshops for cabinetmaking, upholstery, and engineering. At the northern end of the alley is a late Victorian factory building that was occupied from the 1950s by the glazing contractors J. Preedy & Sons, although these days it’s an office and residential conversion.

Further down are the social housing blocks that replaced the slums. At the southern end of the passageway was Paradise Street, but in 1938, it was renamed Moxton Street, after Moxton House, which was built there.

Today, the road is sealed off from traffic at the top, but that only happened recently, although complaints about road traffic using the narrow passageway to get into central Marylebone seem to date back to at least 1973, when the local MP, Kenneth Baker, supported calls to block the road.

It took a while, but the local residents finally got what they wanted.