London’s 2024 bonfire night firework displays
It’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. In a few locations, the displays still include the traditional bonfire.
Baring a couple of October anomolies, the fireworks are also more spread out this year, spanning two weekends rather than being clustered over just one weekend as is usual. That gives you a lot more flexibility in planning a bonfire night and maybe getting to see several fireworks displays over both weekends.
Most of them ask people to book in advance and are usually raising money for local charities.
Note that Southwark, Tower Hamlets (Victoria Park) are still to confirm whether they will host fireworks in 2024, and Carshalton has canceled. Blackheath looks to be permanently canceled now.
Friday 25th October
|Area
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Shepperton
(Saxon Primary School)
|5:30pm
|tba
|£8.30
|Last time at this venue
Saturday 26th October
|Area
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Bexley
(North Cray)
|4:30pm
|7:30pm
|£8.77
|Says the fireworks are silent?
|Herne Hill
(Velodrome)
|5pm
|7pm
|£13
|Bonfire lit at 6pm
Friday 1st November
|Area
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Alexandra Palace
|6pm
|tba
|£18
|Street food. laser show and bonfire.
|Hammersmith
(Ravenscourt Park)
|tba
|6:30pm and 7:30pm
|£17.85
|It’s a laser show, NO fireworks
|Orpington
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£12.50
|Ruislip
(McGovern Park)
|4:30pm
|7:30pm
|£13.00
|Funfair
|Walton on Thames
(Esher Rubgy Club)
|5pm
|8pm
|£13.13
Saturday 2nd November
|Area
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
|Notes
|Alexandra Palace
|4pm
|tba
|£18.00
|Street food. laser show and bonfire.
|Battersea
|6pm
|8:30pm
|£14.41
|Beckenham
(Croydon Road Recreation Ground)
|4:3pm
|7:15pm
|£15.90
|Low noise display at 6pm
|Bexleyheath
(Danson Park)
|5pm
|tba
(previously at 8pm)
|£12.35
|Funfair
|Bounds Green
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£8
|Food stalls will be run by local Scouts groups.
|Caterham
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£8
|Bonfire lit at 8:15pm
|Chislehurst
|5:30pm
|7pm
|£20.00
|Dulwich
|5pm
|7pm
|£13.96
|Ealing
|6pm
|7:45pm
|£12.00
|Hammersmith
(Ravenscourt Park)
|tba
|6:30pm and 7:30pm
|£17.85
|
It’s a laser show, NO fireworks
|Finchley
(StoneX Stadium)
|6pm
|tba
|£12.00
|Kempton Park
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£10.00
|Funfair
|Morden Park
|6:15pm
|8:30pm
|£11.66
|Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
|Southgate
(Walker Ground)
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£11.70
|Funfair
|Watford
(Cassiobury Park)
|6pm
|7:30pm
|Free
|Funfair
|Welling
(Danson Park)
|5pm
|8pm
|£12.35
|Funfair
Sunday 3rd November
|Area
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Battersea
|4:30pm
|7pm
|£14.41
|Family oriented version of the day before.
|Richmond
(Athletic Ground)
|4:30pm
|7:30pm
|£12.50
|Teddington
(Anglers pub)
|5:30pm
|8pm
|£10
|Thames Ditton
|4pm
|6:30pm
|£16.96
|Funfair
|Wanstead
(Eton Manor)
|4pm
|tba (previously 7pm)
|£10.00
Tuesday 5th November
|Area
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Central London
(Coram’s Fields)
|3.30pm
|6pm
|Free
|Coram’s Fields is only open to families – adults must be accompanied by children.
|Debden
(Woolston Manor Golf Club)
|4pm
|7:15pm
|£12.35
|Muswell Hill
(Fortismere School)
|5pm
|tba
(was 7:30pm previously)
|£8.30
|Wimbledon Park
|6:15pm
|8:30pm
|£11.66
|Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
Friday 8th November
|Area
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Buckhurst Hill
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£8
|Swanley
|5:30pm
|tba
|tba
|Walthamstow
|4pm
|8pm
|£8.41
|Childrens display at 6pm
|Woodford
|6pm
|8pm
|£15
Saturday 9th November
|Area
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Barnes
|5:30pm
|tba
|tba
|Bonfire and food
|Bromley
(Bromley High School)
|5:45pm
|tba
|£11
|Funfair
|Epsom
(Hook Road Arena)
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£15.00
|Childrens display at 6:30pm
|Harefield
(Harefield Infant and Junior Schools)
|5pm
|7:15pm
|£10
|Harrow & Wealdstone
(Byron Park)
|Noon
|7:45pm
|£11
|Mortlake
(Richmond Park school)
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£11.00
|Richmond
(Park Academy)
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£11.00
|Teddington
(Collis Primary school)
|4:30pm
|6:30pm
|£12
|Upminster
(Coopers’ Coborn School)
|5pm
|6:30pm
|£8
|Craft fair in the school hall
|Walthamstow
|4pm
|8pm
|£8.41
|Childrens display at 6pm
|West Wickham
(Eden Park)
|4pm
|6:30pm
|£10
Another candidate show primarily suitable for people living in North West London:
Verulam Park, St. Albans 19:30 Sat 2 Nov.
Top quality show in support of charities selected by the Abbey.
Easy journey on Thameslink (Kentish Town, West Hampstead, Brent Cross, Mill Hill, Elstree and Radlett, to St. Albans City–then 15 min walk across town). Not too expensive if prebooked/railcards (and boundary fare if you have relevant travelcard).
Abbey station is closer to the park in St. Albans, but that line starts in Watford, and Cassiobury Park event is on the same night, so not much point to go onwards to St. Albans.
Thought you should know that despite the Fawkes Festival website is advertising a display at Ravenscourt Park, they aren’t in fact holding an event in London this year. I emailed them because the ‘Buy Tickets’ button kept reverting to their Edinburgh display, and got the reply “Unfortunately, Fawkes Festival isn’t taking place in London this year. We hope to be back in the future but this year we are concentrating on a large event in Edinburgh.”