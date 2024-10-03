London’s 2024 bonfire night firework displays

Published on 3rd October 2024 by ianVisits in London Ticket Alert

It’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. In a few locations, the displays still include the traditional bonfire.

Baring a couple of October anomolies, the fireworks are also more spread out this year, spanning two weekends rather than being clustered over just one weekend as is usual. That gives you a lot more flexibility in planning a bonfire night and maybe getting to see several fireworks displays over both weekends.

Most of them ask people to book in advance and are usually raising money for local charities.

Note that Southwark, Tower Hamlets (Victoria Park) are still to confirm whether they will host fireworks in 2024, and Carshalton has canceled. Blackheath looks to be permanently canceled now.

Friday 25th October

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Shepperton
(Saxon Primary School)		 5:30pm tba £8.30 Last time at this venue

Saturday 26th October

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Bexley
(North Cray)		 4:30pm 7:30pm £8.77 Says the fireworks are silent?
Herne Hill
(Velodrome)		 5pm 7pm £13 Bonfire lit at 6pm

Friday 1st November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Alexandra Palace 6pm tba £18 Street food. laser show and bonfire.
Hammersmith
(Ravenscourt Park)		 tba 6:30pm and 7:30pm £17.85 It’s a laser show, NO fireworks
Orpington 5pm 7:30pm £12.50
Ruislip
(McGovern Park)		 4:30pm 7:30pm £13.00 Funfair
Walton on Thames
(Esher Rubgy Club)		 5pm 8pm £13.13

Saturday 2nd November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost Notes
Alexandra Palace 4pm tba £18.00 Street food. laser show and bonfire.
Battersea 6pm 8:30pm £14.41
Beckenham
(Croydon Road Recreation Ground)		 4:3pm 7:15pm £15.90 Low noise display at 6pm
Bexleyheath
(Danson Park)		 5pm tba
(previously at 8pm)		 £12.35 Funfair
Bounds Green 5:30pm 7:30pm £8 Food stalls will be run by local Scouts groups.
Caterham 6pm 7:30pm £8 Bonfire lit at 8:15pm
Chislehurst 5:30pm 7pm £20.00
Dulwich 5pm 7pm £13.96
Ealing 6pm 7:45pm £12.00
Hammersmith
(Ravenscourt Park)		 tba 6:30pm and 7:30pm £17.85

It’s a laser show, NO fireworks
Finchley
(StoneX Stadium)		 6pm tba £12.00
Kempton Park 5pm 7:30pm £10.00 Funfair
Morden Park 6:15pm 8:30pm £11.66 Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm
Southgate
(Walker Ground)		 5pm 7:30pm £11.70 Funfair
Watford
(Cassiobury Park)		 6pm 7:30pm Free Funfair
Welling
(Danson Park)		 5pm 8pm £12.35 Funfair

Sunday 3rd November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Battersea 4:30pm 7pm £14.41 Family oriented version of the day before.
Richmond
(Athletic Ground)		 4:30pm 7:30pm £12.50
Teddington
(Anglers pub)		 5:30pm 8pm £10
Thames Ditton 4pm 6:30pm £16.96 Funfair
Wanstead
(Eton Manor)		 4pm tba (previously 7pm) £10.00

Tuesday 5th November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Central London
(Coram’s Fields)		 3.30pm 6pm Free Coram’s Fields is only open to families – adults must be accompanied by children.
Debden
(Woolston Manor Golf Club)		 4pm 7:15pm £12.35
Muswell Hill
(Fortismere School)		 5pm tba
(was 7:30pm previously)		 £8.30
Wimbledon Park 6:15pm 8:30pm £11.66 Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm

Friday 8th November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Buckhurst Hill 6pm 7:30pm £8
Swanley 5:30pm tba tba
Walthamstow 4pm 8pm £8.41 Childrens display at 6pm
Woodford 6pm 8pm £15

Saturday 9th November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost
(price in advance)		 Notes
Barnes 5:30pm tba tba Bonfire and food
Bromley
(Bromley High School)		 5:45pm tba £11 Funfair
Epsom
(Hook Road Arena)		 5:30pm 7:30pm £15.00 Childrens display at 6:30pm
Harefield
(Harefield Infant and Junior Schools)		 5pm 7:15pm £10
Harrow & Wealdstone
(Byron Park)		 Noon 7:45pm £11
Mortlake
(Richmond Park school)		 5:30pm 7:30pm £11.00
Richmond
(Park Academy)		 5:30pm 7:30pm £11.00
Teddington
(Collis Primary school)		 4:30pm 6:30pm £12
Upminster
(Coopers’ Coborn School)		 5pm 6:30pm £8 Craft fair in the school hall
Walthamstow 4pm 8pm £8.41 Childrens display at 6pm
West Wickham
(Eden Park)		 4pm 6:30pm £10

 

Tagged with fireworks

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

2 Comments on “London’s 2024 bonfire night firework displays

  1. Another candidate show primarily suitable for people living in North West London:
    Verulam Park, St. Albans 19:30 Sat 2 Nov.
    Top quality show in support of charities selected by the Abbey.

    Easy journey on Thameslink (Kentish Town, West Hampstead, Brent Cross, Mill Hill, Elstree and Radlett, to St. Albans City–then 15 min walk across town). Not too expensive if prebooked/railcards (and boundary fare if you have relevant travelcard).

    Abbey station is closer to the park in St. Albans, but that line starts in Watford, and Cassiobury Park event is on the same night, so not much point to go onwards to St. Albans.

    Reply

  2. Thought you should know that despite the Fawkes Festival website is advertising a display at Ravenscourt Park, they aren’t in fact holding an event in London this year. I emailed them because the ‘Buy Tickets’ button kept reverting to their Edinburgh display, and got the reply “Unfortunately, Fawkes Festival isn’t taking place in London this year. We hope to be back in the future but this year we are concentrating on a large event in Edinburgh.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*