London’s 2024 bonfire night firework displays

It’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. In a few locations, the displays still include the traditional bonfire.

Baring a couple of October anomolies, the fireworks are also more spread out this year, spanning two weekends rather than being clustered over just one weekend as is usual. That gives you a lot more flexibility in planning a bonfire night and maybe getting to see several fireworks displays over both weekends.

Most of them ask people to book in advance and are usually raising money for local charities.

Note that Southwark, Tower Hamlets (Victoria Park) are still to confirm whether they will host fireworks in 2024, and Carshalton has canceled. Blackheath looks to be permanently canceled now.

Friday 25th October

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost

(price in advance) Notes Shepperton

(Saxon Primary School) 5:30pm tba £8.30 Last time at this venue

Saturday 26th October

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost

(price in advance) Notes Bexley

(North Cray) 4:30pm 7:30pm £8.77 Says the fireworks are silent? Herne Hill

(Velodrome) 5pm 7pm £13 Bonfire lit at 6pm

Friday 1st November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost

(price in advance) Notes Alexandra Palace 6pm tba £18 Street food. laser show and bonfire. Hammersmith

(Ravenscourt Park) tba 6:30pm and 7:30pm £17.85 It’s a laser show, NO fireworks Orpington 5pm 7:30pm £12.50 Ruislip

(McGovern Park) 4:30pm 7:30pm £13.00 Funfair Walton on Thames

(Esher Rubgy Club) 5pm 8pm £13.13

Saturday 2nd November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost Notes Alexandra Palace 4pm tba £18.00 Street food. laser show and bonfire. Battersea 6pm 8:30pm £14.41 Beckenham

(Croydon Road Recreation Ground) 4:3pm 7:15pm £15.90 Low noise display at 6pm Bexleyheath

(Danson Park) 5pm tba

(previously at 8pm) £12.35 Funfair Bounds Green 5:30pm 7:30pm £8 Food stalls will be run by local Scouts groups. Caterham 6pm 7:30pm £8 Bonfire lit at 8:15pm Chislehurst 5:30pm 7pm £20.00 Dulwich 5pm 7pm £13.96 Ealing 6pm 7:45pm £12.00 Hammersmith

(Ravenscourt Park) tba 6:30pm and 7:30pm £17.85 It’s a laser show, NO fireworks Finchley

(StoneX Stadium) 6pm tba £12.00 Kempton Park 5pm 7:30pm £10.00 Funfair Morden Park 6:15pm 8:30pm £11.66 Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm Southgate

(Walker Ground) 5pm 7:30pm £11.70 Funfair Watford

(Cassiobury Park) 6pm 7:30pm Free Funfair Welling

(Danson Park) 5pm 8pm £12.35 Funfair

Sunday 3rd November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost

(price in advance) Notes Battersea 4:30pm 7pm £14.41 Family oriented version of the day before. Richmond

(Athletic Ground) 4:30pm 7:30pm £12.50 Teddington

(Anglers pub) 5:30pm 8pm £10 Thames Ditton 4pm 6:30pm £16.96 Funfair Wanstead

(Eton Manor) 4pm tba (previously 7pm) £10.00

Tuesday 5th November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost

(price in advance) Notes Central London

(Coram’s Fields) 3.30pm 6pm Free Coram’s Fields is only open to families – adults must be accompanied by children. Debden

(Woolston Manor Golf Club) 4pm 7:15pm £12.35 Muswell Hill

(Fortismere School) 5pm tba

(was 7:30pm previously) £8.30 Wimbledon Park 6:15pm 8:30pm £11.66 Funfair, and low noise display at 6:45pm

Friday 8th November

Area Gates Open Main Fireworks Cost

(price in advance) Notes Buckhurst Hill 6pm 7:30pm £8 Swanley 5:30pm tba tba Walthamstow 4pm 8pm £8.41 Childrens display at 6pm Woodford 6pm 8pm £15

Saturday 9th November