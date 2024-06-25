Over the next couple of weeks, there will be a rolling series of strikes on the Trams, which will affect the service across south London.

From Sunday 30th June until Monday 8th July and also Thursday 11th July until Monday 15th July, Unite the Union members who maintain the trams and infrastructure are planning to strike impacting the London Trams network.

If the action goes ahead, the whole London Trams network is expected to experience reduced and disrupted service for some of these days.

Additionally on Saturday 6th July and Sunday 7th July there is a planned closure of the London Trams network for essential maintenance.

Tram Strike Impact

Sunday 30th June

Customers should complete their journeys by 8pm as services may need to finish earlier than normal.

Monday 1st July to Friday 5th July

No service is expected before 7am or after 6pm on the whole of the London Trams network

A reduced service will operate between:

Wimbledon and Reeves Corner

East Croydon and Beckenham Junction/New Addington

No service will operate through Croydon town centre or from East Croydon to Elmers End

Saturday 6th July and Sunday 7th July

Planned track closure for maintenance between East Croydon to Beckenham Junction, Elmers End and New Addington

No service is expected before 7am or after 6pm on the whole of the London Trams network

A reduced service will operate between:

Wimbledon and Reeves Corner

Monday 8th July

Services are expected to start later than normal, with possible disruption throughout the day

Tuesday 9th to Thursday 11th July

A normal service is expected to operate, but some service disruptions may occur with short notice.

Friday 12th July to Sunday 14th July

No service is expected before 7am or after 6pm on the whole of the London Trams network

A reduced service will operate between:

Wimbledon and Reeves Corner

East Croydon and Beckenham Junction/New Addington

No service will operate through the town centre or from East Croydon to Elmers End

Monday 15th July

Services are expected to start later than normal, with possible disruption throughout the day