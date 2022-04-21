Later this summer, London Zoo will be having regular late-evening openings for adults only to enjoy the summer air surrounded by tigers and penguins, but not children. In addition to London Zoo being open later than usual in the evenings, they lay on some extra events, from guided tours to art workshops and a range of street food markets.

The after-hours openings will take place on Thursday and Friday evenings from 30th June to 22nd July, with entry permitted between 6pm – 9pm with the zoo closing at 10pm – although the animals will start to be sent to bed from 9pm.

Tickets cost £21.50 per person can be booked here.

Also, if you book before Thursday 5th May, there’s a 20% early bird offer on ticket prices.

The guided tours cost an extra £10 on top of the standard ticket price.

A bar on site will be serving drinks including soft drinks, and a limited range of alcoholic drinks. No alcohol can be brought on site and bag searches will be in operation on entry.

A limited number of twilight tickets are also available for upgrade, giving guests the opportunity to sleep within roaring distance of the lions at the ZSL London Zoo Lodges: nine colourful cabins nestled in the heart of the Zoo.