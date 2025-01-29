London Underground restores Piccadilly line services to Uxbridge

Services on the Piccadilly line between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge have been restored after they were suspended last year due to a shortage of trains following damage to their wheels.

Autumn leaf fall can usually damage wheels that slip on the leaves and need regrinding, but as leaf fall is spread out over several weeks, it’s usually manageable. Last year was unusual, with leaves staying on trees for longer than usual and then falling rapidly during the two strong storms. This sudden dump of leaves in two big clumps created challenging conditions for the 50-year-old Piccadilly line trains, causing extensive wheel damage.

While the train wheels were being repaired, the Piccadilly line was suspended between Uxbridge and Rayners Lane — where the Met line runs in parallel — and there was a reduced service between Acton Town and Rayners Lane.

The service was due to be restored earlier this month, but it was pushed back until later this month, and services were restored yesterday (28th Jan 2025).

TfL’s latest Commissioner report also confirmed that they are undertaking a review of their ” severe and extreme weather plans to ensure they remain current and fit for purpose as changing weather patterns become more common.”

The new Piccadilly line trains that should be coming into service later this year use a more modern wheel bogie design with a wheelslip/slide protection system, which is less susceptible to leaf fall damage. That’s why the newer Met line trains that run parallel to the Piccadilly line weren’t affected by the same leaf fall problems.