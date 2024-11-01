London tube strikes partially suspended

A week of misery on the London Underground has been avoided after the RMT union suspended its tube strikes.

The RMT strikes were due to start this evening with engineering staff walking out, but the main impact on passengers would have kicked in on Tuesday with several days of strikes.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.

“London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.

“Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground.”

However, although the RMT has suspended its strike action, a separate strike by the ASLEF union is still going ahead.

Unless called off, the ASLEF strike is currently scheduled for Thursday 7th and Tuesday 12th November.