London tube strikes partially suspended
A week of misery on the London Underground has been avoided after the RMT union suspended its tube strikes.
The RMT strikes were due to start this evening with engineering staff walking out, but the main impact on passengers would have kicked in on Tuesday with several days of strikes.
An RMT spokesperson said: “Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.
“London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.
“Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground.”
However, although the RMT has suspended its strike action, a separate strike by the ASLEF union is still going ahead.
Unless called off, the ASLEF strike is currently scheduled for Thursday 7th and Tuesday 12th November.
At what point are people satisfied? It amazes me sometimes.
Unions are intent on destroying our public transport service. It belongs to us all, not them.
Without them there would be no SAFE public transport.
Unions are the ones who have fought for safer working conditions for railway workers which means a safe railway for passengers to use.
You want tired drivers making mistakes because there are no limits on working hours or mandatory rest periods?
It was unions who were flagging up well in advance the need for driver route training before the full thamelink services started including saying “no training = no service” and were ignored by management. And when the unions predictions came to pass the management tried to blame those same unions.
And it was the unions who were at the forfront of the ‘stop ticket office closures’ campaign because they knew closing ticket offices at many stations would harm passengers.
Those tory union-bashers would do well to look at terms & conditions of railway work in 1900!
Lots of other things changed since 1900, and many of those changes didn’t involve unions. There’s no union for primary school pupils, is there? I wouldn’t want to go to a school from the olden days!
We need health and safety. Preferably it should come from the government and apply equally to all industries.
Well said ChrisC.
Completely agree – the unions are protecting all of us.