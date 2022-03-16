London Transport Museum’s storage depot in Acton is throwing open its doors for a few days in April for visitors to explore the Museum’s century worth of transport posters, as well as the rest of the depot.

The museum’s poster archive, which is usually closed to the public will be open and guides will show how poster design has characterised London and its transport for over 100 years.

The London Transport Museum Depot is a trove of transport treasure housing more than 320,000 artefacts, including more than 30,000 posters, representing up to 7,000 designs.

On Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd April, adult visitors can join artist Emma Hockley to design their own poster art inspired by the Capital using different artistic techniques and mixed media.

On Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th April, families with budding artists can enjoy creative art sessions and make their very own transport poster to take home.

A line-up of talks with artists, curators and historians will also be on offer at selected times across the four days. These mini-lectures will give curious art fans the chance to delve into the stories behind iconic posters of the past and reveal how contemporary artworks are commissioned.

On Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th April, the London Transport Miniature Railway will be running for visitors to hop aboard replica models of Underground trains used on the Metropolitan line between the 1920s and 1960s.

Timed tickets to visit the London Transport Museum Depot must be booked in advance online. Adult tickets cost £15 and tickets for children cost £7.50. Kids aged 3 and under go free.

To book tickets, go here.

There will be two more open events at the Acton depot later this year — in early July and late September.