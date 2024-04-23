Transport for London (TfL) is planning a £150 million maintenance project for the London Overground.

TfL, through its Rail for London (RfL) subsidiary, has issued a tender notice to contractors to bid to carry out maintenance, faulting, repair, like for like replacement services across the entirety of its infrastructure for the East London Line Core Route

The East London Line Core Route is soon to be known as the Windrush Line and covers the London Overground from Highbury and Islington to West Croydon and Clapham Junction.

Apart from the railway lines, the contract also includes the depot and sidings at New Cross Gate, Silwood and Wembly. It also covers 24 of the West Anglia Inner Stations (between Bethnal Green to Enfield, Chingford and Theobalds Grove).

The contract has an initial five-year term, with options to extend it for up to three further years.

Tender details are here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News