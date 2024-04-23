Transport for London (TfL) is planning a £150 million maintenance project for the London Overground.

TfL, through its Rail for London (RfL) subsidiary, has issued a tender notice to contractors to bid to carry out maintenance, faulting, repair, like for like replacement services across the entirety of its infrastructure for the East London Line Core Route

The East London Line Core Route is soon to be known as the Windrush Line and covers the London Overground from Highbury and Islington to West Croydon and Clapham Junction.

Apart from the railway lines, the contract also includes the depot and sidings at New Cross Gate, Silwood and Wembly. It also covers 24 of the West Anglia Inner Stations (between Bethnal Green to Enfield, Chingford and Theobalds Grove).

The contract has an initial five-year term, with options to extend it for up to three further years.

Tender details are here.