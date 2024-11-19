London Overground name changes to start tomorrow

The official rollout of the London Overground name changes will start tomorrow (Wed 20th November), with a few stations being upgraded. The majority will be unveiled next week.

Transport for London (TfL) has been planning the name change for months, and most stations already have the names in place and (usually) covered up in temporary stickers. However, TfL says it won’t have a one-day big reveal with each station pulling off the covers on one day and will have a phased rollout of the name change.

In total, it’s taking nine days for the makeover to be completed.

TfL says that the name change has required them to update around 6,000 station wayfinding signs, Tube maps, station digital screens, onboard train information, Journey Planner and TfL Go. Audio and visual announcements on trains and stations will also be updated.

The new names and colours are:

Lioness (running from Watford Junction to Euston) – yellow

Mildmay (running from Richmond and Clapham Junction to Stratford) – blue

Windrush (running from Highbury & Islington to New Cross, Clapham

Junction, Crystal Palace and West Croydon) – red

Weaver (running from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford) – maroon

Suffragette (running from Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside) – green

Liberty (running from Romford to Upminster) – grey

Although most stations and trains will be updated by the end of the month, the audiovisual passenger information system on the newer Class 710 trains will follow by January 2025.

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “This is an exciting step as millions of customer journeys on the London Overground will be transformed by making it simpler to navigate. Individual line colours and names have helped customers navigate the Tube for more than a hundred years, so we wanted to take a similar approach on the London Overground. These changes will help improve customer confidence when travelling and encourage more to use our services.”