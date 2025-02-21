London Museum of Water and Steam secures £2.6m grant for urgent restoration

Urgently needed restoration work at the London Museum of Water and Steam will begin after the museum received a £2.63 million government grant.

The grant, which followed a recent crowdfunder campaign supported by over 660 people, will go towards restoring the museum’s Great Engine House, home to the world’s two largest Cornish beam engines. Charles Dickens famously described the 40-foot-tall Grand Junction 90-inch steam engine inside the museum as “a monster”.

The funding will help make the building watertight, improve environmental conditions, remove harmful past repairs, conserve the engines, and safely eliminate asbestos-containing materials.

The steam engines, based next to the Thames in west London, were used to pump clean (well, cleanish) water into the City. The site opened in 1838 and was expanded in 1944, and the steam engines were still in use until 1958. Fifty years ago, in 1974, the site became a museum that tells the story of London’s water supply and showcases the huge steam engines.

Hannah Harte, Director said: “At the London Museum of Water & Steam we celebrate the remarkable story of human ingenuity, innovation, and engineering, aiming to enthuse our audiences for the cause for clean, equitable water. This funding is vital in safeguarding an amazing historic building that incorporates some massive and awe-inspiring engines. We are thrilled that our significance and story will be secured for the future wellbeing and inspiration of our communities, be they our very local supporters or our national and international visitors.”

Once the current restoration is complete, the museum will start work on the larger 100-inch engine and waterproofing and restore the building that houses it.