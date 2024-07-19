London Metropolitan Archives changes its name to The London Archives

The UK’s second largest archive service, the principal local government archive repository for the Greater London area, is dropping the Metropolitan part of its name and becoming simply The London Archives.

The London Metropolitan Archives, second only to the National Archives in Kew, holds over 100km of books, maps, photographs, films and documents dating back to 1067 in its strong rooms. Although it’s run by the City of London, it contains records for much of Greater London, a legacy of its complicated creation from the merger of several other archives and changes to London’s boundaries.

When the London County Council was created in 1889, it took over several archives of early London-wide organisations and started accepting deposits from other organisations based in London. When London’s boundaries were changed in 1965, creating the Greater London Council (GLC), it took over the archives and LCC library — but not the records of the parts that had been absorbed into Greater London from the surrounding counties.

The GLC was abolished in 1986, and since then, Greater London’s archives have been looked after by the City of London, which renamed them the London Metropolitan Archives in 1997.

These days, people often think of it as just a City of London archive and not one that services most of London, which is not ideal if you’re trying to reach more people and show off what is available to researchers. As it also hosts free exhibitions, being a bit clearer about its name and function may also make it more obvious as a place to visit by the general public.

The City of London says that the decision to rebrand the London Metropolitan Archives (LMA) follows an analysis of feedback from workshops and surveys with potential users, some of whom thought that the Islington-based service could be holding the records of only the Metropolitan Police, London Metropolitan University, or London Underground’s Metropolitan Line.

LMA staff also said it became clear that the word ‘metropolitan’ had fallen out of everyday use and was not commonly understood or well defined anymore.

Therefore, from 5th August 2024, LMA will become known as The London Archives.

Alongside the rebranding, the archives will reopen in August following its annual summer closure with a free display, ‘Magna Carta and King John’, featuring two of the most iconic documents in the archives’ collections: London’s Magna Carta (1297) and ‘the mayoralty charter’ of King John, issued in the same year (1215) as the first issue of Magna Carta.

The King John charter required the Lord Mayor of the City of London to be presented to the sovereign for approval and take an oath of loyalty and now, the Lord Mayor’s Show, which takes place every year in November, is a key part of the process of presenting or showing the Lord Mayor.

Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage, and Libraries Committee, Munsur Ali, said: “London Metropolitan Archives is one of our most popular services, valued by everyone who uses it and of incalculable importance to London, the UK, and internationally, for how it collects, cares for, and preserves a huge range of items for the benefit of future generations.

“By changing its name to The London Archives, developing and launching a website, and hosting engaging schools and events programmes, it will enjoy a new lease of life as a more clearly defined and accessible service with a bold visual identity.”