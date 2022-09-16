The rail industry has announced more overnight trains, and that London’s mainline stations will be open overnight to provide shelter on the day of the State Funeral to help people get home.

As long distance services are expected to be busiest in the late afternoon and evening following the State Funeral, passengers traveling shorter distances are being encouraged not to rush home immediately afterwards to help ease pressure on tube and rail stations.

Sir Peter Hendy CBE, Network Rail chair, said “To help us provide the best possible experience and avoid lengthy queues at stations we’re asking people not to rush home after the funeral and the processions, but to take their time and experience London on this memorable day.”

For people who stay later, Network Rail says that its managed stations in London – including King’s Cross, Victoria, Waterloo, Liverpool Street, Charing Cross and Euston – will be open 24 hours a day to provide shelter so people can safely wait for their trains to get home. Many shops, restaurants and toilets will remain open to help passengers be as comfortable as possible throughout the night.

Some stations will also have ‘welfare trains’ – empty passenger trains – that if needed can be used to provide additional seating. If they are used, then customers will invited to join by station staff with priority given to the elderly and vulnerable.

A number of trains will also run from some of the mainline stations through the late evening and into the night to enable mourners to safely return home.

Overnight services are limited, but Thameslink will be running trains regularly throughout the night to Bedford and Brighton, while GWR will be running trains to Reading and Bristol. Greater Anglia will be running trains all night toward Southend and Stanstead. There will be some intermittent services from the other major stations.

For London’s transport, TfL says that all tube services, including London Overground, the Elizabeth line and the DLR will run a normal weekday service on the Bank Holiday Monday for the funeral, but will also close later in the evening to help with people getting home.

They are warning though that some short-term safety measures such as queuing, closures, non-stopping trains or changes to the way customers enter or exit a station may be necessary due to the crowds expected on the day.

Westminster, St James’s Park and Hyde Park Corner stations will be closed for most of the morning. TfL will aim to reopen stations to help customers leaving the Westminster area following the end of the funeral service.

Green Park station will be exit only between 10am and 8pm.

The London Underground will run for an hour later than usual at night, so last trains from central London will be leaving a little after 1am. Also, the central section of the Elizabeth line, which usually closes at 11pm will be open until 1am, with trains every 5 minutes.

Although buses will run to a normal weekday schedule, many routes in central London will be diverted around the ceremonial areas.

Overnight mainline train services

Based on information from Real Time Trains, the overnight trains from London’s mainline stations between midnight and 5am are as follows but, you MUST check with your train company AS WELL, and trains may not call at all stations. As much as possible, book tickets in advance, and reserve seats where possible.

Paddington station

00:29 Bristol Temple Meads

00:32 Oxford

00:34 Reading

00:50 Reading

01:00 Reading

01:34 Bristol Temple Meads

01:34 Reading

01:50 Reading

02:05 Reading

02:30 Bristol Temple Meads

02:50 Reading

03:00 Reading

03:30 Bristol Temple Meads

03:34 Reading

03:50 Reading

04:05 Didcot Parkway

04:18 Bristol Temple Meads

05:00 Reading

Marylebone station

00:01 Oxford

00:10 Banbury

01:10 High Wycombe

03:15 Oxford

04:10 High Wycombe

Euston station

00:05 Northampton

00:35 Northampton

01:34 Milton Keynes Central

St Pancras International

00:11 Bedford

00:12 Ashford International

00:15 Derby

00:18 Bedford

00:22 Three Bridges

00:31 Bedford

00:46 Peterborough

00:52 Brighton

00:59 Bedford

01:14 Bedford

01:19 Derby

01:32 Three Bridges

01:44 Bedford

02:12 Ashford International

02:32 Three Bridges

02:44 Bedford

03L02 Three Bridges

03:15 Derby

03:32 Three Bridges

03:44 Bedford

04:02 Brighton

04:12 Ashford International

04:13 Derby

04:14 Bedford

04:32 Brighton

04:44 Bedford

04:42 Brighton

Kings Cross station

00:33 Cambridge

01:06 Royston

01:10 Hertford North

01:36 Peterborough

01:40 Welwyn Garden City

04:12 Letchworth

Liverpool Street Station

00:01 Enfield Town

00:03 Chingford

00:10 Stansted Airport

00:12 Bishops Stortford

00:14 Southend Victoria

00:18 Chingford

00:18 Colchester

00:33 Chingford

00:46 Colchester

00:48 Chingford

00:50 Southend Victoria

00:40 Norwich

00:46 Colchester

00:48 Chingford

00:50 Southend Victoria

01:03 Chingford

01:10 Stansted Airport

01:40 Colchester

01:50 Southend Victoria

02:10 Stanstead Airport

02:25 Colchester

02:50 Southend Victoria

03:10 Stansted Airport

03:30 Colchester

03:38 Southend Victoria

04:10 Stansted Airport

04:25 Colchester

04:35 Southend Victoria

04:40 Stansted Airport

Fenchurch Street

00:04 Shoeburyness

00:11 Shoeburyness

00:24 Grays

00:34 Shoeburyness

London Bridge

00:01 Selhurst

00:03 Dartford

00:13 Orpington

00:16 Hayes (Kent)

00:17 Caterham

00:21 Dartford

00:24 Tunbridge Wells

00:29 Gravesend

00:35 Dartford

00:35 East Croydon

00:51 Dartford

00:59 Orpington

01:54 Tunbridge Wells

03:54 Tunbridge Wells

Waterloo

00:09 Guildford

Victoria