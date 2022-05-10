A week of events to celebrate the hat, from making hats to wearing them returns to London this August.

London Hat Week celebrates the art of hats in the city that is home to some of the best hat designers in the world and aims to encourage hat wearing, making, networking and learning and to champion the hat industry.

There are loads of events taking place that are mainly open to anyone to attend, from talks by hat makers to offering advice on wearing and styling with hats. A few venues are also offering behind the scenes tours. Even courses on making cosplay costumes are included.

There’s a week-long free exhibition running alongside paid events.

