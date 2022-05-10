A week of events to celebrate the hat, from making hats to wearing them returns to London this August.
London Hat Week celebrates the art of hats in the city that is home to some of the best hat designers in the world and aims to encourage hat wearing, making, networking and learning and to champion the hat industry.
There are loads of events taking place that are mainly open to anyone to attend, from talks by hat makers to offering advice on wearing and styling with hats. A few venues are also offering behind the scenes tours. Even courses on making cosplay costumes are included.
There’s a week-long free exhibition running alongside paid events.
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply