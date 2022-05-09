The annual festival of architecture is returning, with in the flesh events once more, and a theme based on how buildings can reflect changing needs in society.

Featuring new specially commissioned installations, talks and debates, performances and tours, workshops, and family events, LFA 2022 sees the return of the festival at full power with the biggest programme of in-person events since 2019.

Running throughout June, the programme features over 400 events that explore the theme of ‘Act’ and invite the audience to reflect on how we should act in the face of the climate emergency, social injustice, and the needs of a changing society, as well as how we can act for ourselves, each other, and our cities.

There are events listed on the LFA website already, and you can search here.

While LFA takes place across London, each year they have several key destinations where a concentrated hum of activity takes place. The 2022 Destinations include Camden, the City of London, the Royal Docks, South Westminster, and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, which this year celebrates the 10 year-anniversary since the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Rosa Rogina, Director of LFA said “Despite the incredibly challenging time many have faced during the past two years, we have been overwhelmed by support for LFA as it returns across London at full power with the biggest programme of in-person events this June. LFA remains a city-wide celebration of architecture and city- making, by providing a platform for all to test new ideas and challenge what is, in the hope of creating a better, more inclusive London, for all.”