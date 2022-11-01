A selection of ten excellent exhibitions to visit in November during the interregnum between Bonfire Night and Christmas Jumper Season.

Royal College of Physicians Museum, The Regent’s Park

Free

(NB – only open Mon-Fri)

This exhibition comprised a unique collection of medical satire prints from the mid-18th century to the 1980s.

Graphic satire has saturated all levels of society since it emerged as a skilled artform in the 17th century. It developed into a thriving industry in the 18th century, becoming a powerful tool for expressing political and social opinions, not least towards medical professionals.

Museum of London, City of London

Free

A large display celebrating one of the city’s most iconic sporting heroes, both on and off the pitch. The exhibition brings together rarely-seen personal items, family photos and iconic objects to document Harry’s career so far: from his first club, to winning golden boot awards and being named England captain.

Guildhall Art Gallery, City of London

Adults: £8 | Concessions: £6 | Art Pass: £4 | Children under 12: Free

This exhibition examines ways in which visual artists have taken inspiration from the literary arts – poetry, plays, novels, and also music.

Focusing primarily on Victorian storytelling, visitors will learn about literary references which may have been commonly understood to the original audience, but which fell out of circulation for modern audiences.

The Postal Museum, Clerkenwell

Adults: £16 | Young Person (16-24): £11 | Child: £9 | Concessions: £14 | Art Pass: £8

(NB: Prices includes a ride on the Mail Rail)

From wartime tech pioneers to Poco the Postcode Elephant, uncover the surprising story of the postcode. Sorting Britain delves into the Post Office innovation that revolutionised how post was processed, sorted, and delivered and its unintended outcomes for life in Britain.

V&A Museum, South Kensington

Adults: £14 | Young Person (12-25)/Concessions: £9 | Children (<11): Free | Art Fund: £9

This family friendly exhibition will take visitors on a journey to discover Potter’s life as a scientist and conservationist, exploring the places and animals that inspired her most beloved characters. In collaboration with the National Trust.

One Hundred Shoreditch Hotel, Shoreditch

Free

(NB: Ends on 13th Nov)

In celebration of the launch of the new Accidentally Wes Anderson Postcards, curated by Wally Koval, creator of the Instagram account and 2020 best-selling book, an exhibition of the postcards.

Barbican Library, City of London

Free

(NB: Ends on 23rd Nov)

The culmination of a five year-long project observing the lives of Londoners – the ordinary and not-so-ordinary – doing that most mundane and democratic of London activities: taking the tube.

Tate Modern, Southwark

Adults: £22 | Concessions: £20 | Children: £5 | Children <12 / Members: Free

Featuring many works shown for the first time in the UK, the show will follow his struggle between seeking official recognition and joining the emerging impressionists before relentlessly pursuing his own unique language. We will witness an artist wrestling with what it means to be a modern painter while remaining deeply sceptical about the world he lived in, from political unrest to a continually accelerating way of life.

The Cartoon Museum, Fitzrovia

Adults: £8.50 | Concessions: £5 | Student: £3 | Children/Art Fund: Free

Since taking office, Boris has been THE MOST cartooned politician in the history of our country. To celebrate – or mourn that fact depending on where you fall – The Cartoon Museum has collected a diverse selection of political cartoons detailing the different phases of his career and the wider societal impact on Britain over the last four years.

Design Museum, Kensington

Free

Visitors will see over 100 objects, ranging from artworks, photographs and furniture, to textiles, books and personal possessions. Seen together, they offer an unprecedented glimpse into Ilori’s use of the power of design to absorb cultural influences and express London’s rich mix of identities.

