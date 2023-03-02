A selection of ten excellent exhibitions to visit in March, while you’re abstaining from all the nice things for Lent — or not as the case is more likely to be.

Leica Gallery, Mayfair

(Note: exhibition closes on 21st March)

Free

From Sean Connery and Timothy Dalton to Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig: Leica Gallery London is set to host an exhibition of photographs, spanning six decades of iconic James Bond films.

Details here

Museum of London Docklands, Canary Wharf

Adults: £13 | Children (12-17)/Concessions: £10.40 | Children (<12): Free

Public executions were a major part of Londoners’ lives for centuries. More frequent in London than in any other town, these morbid spectacles attracted thousands of onlookers at locations across the capital.

Details here

British Library, King’s Cross

Free

Chinese communities have been calling the UK home for much longer than many realise. Many are able to trace their heritage to regions across East and Southeast Asia, which has led to a rich and diverse culture across the UK. This display reflects on this long history through photographs, manuscripts and interviews with those who have lived through it.

Details here

Guildhall Art Gallery, City of London

Free (donations suggested)

The display celebrates monumental painters of the capital and showcases some of the largest paintings in the Gallery’s collection. A unique opportunity to view so many of these huge masterpieces together in one space.

Details here

Science Museum, South Kensington

Adults: £13.50 | Children (8-16): £11.70 | Concessions: £11.70 | Seniors: £12.60

Guided by an artificial intelligence of alien origin, you will be placed at the heart of an exciting science fiction story. Board and explore a unique spaceship, scout an unknown planet, and investigate how scientists and science fiction creators have imagined and built new worlds to better understand our own.

Details here

Imperial War Museum, Lambeth

Free

This one-room exhibition presents photographs from internationally renowned photojournalist Anastasia Taylor-Lind. Made during her time in Ukraine between 2014 and June 2022, these powerful works document the devastating reality of living amidst conflict.

Details here

Saatchi Gallery, Chelsea

Adults: £25 | Children (6-16): £10 | Family: £55 | Concessions: £15

Marking the first time in eight years a show has occupied the entirety of Saatchi Gallery, the exhibition features original art, rare ephemera, photography, immersive and site-specific installations, archival fashion, and surprises from over 150 artists, icons, rule-breakers and mark-makers.

Details here

V&A Museum, South Kensington

Adult: £20 | Young person (12-25)/Student/Concession: £13 | Under 12: Free | Members: Free

The first major UK exhibition to explore the exceptional talents of the Renaissance master Donatello, arguably the greatest sculptor of all time. Experience a fresh vision of the artist and his influence on subsequent generations. Comprising around 130 objects, the exhibition also incorporates a significant number of objects from the V&A’s own collections.

Details here

Design Museum, South Kensington

Free

Visitors will see over 100 objects, ranging from artworks, photographs and furniture, to textiles, books and personal possessions. Seen together, they offer an unprecedented glimpse into Ilori’s use of the power of design to absorb cultural influences and express London’s rich mix of identities.

Details here

The Postal Museum, Clerkenwell

Adults: £16 | Young Person (16-24): £11 | Children: £9

Find out how stamps and royal cyphers are developed and produced and how monarchs influence these designs, shaping their own royal identity through everyday objects.

Details here