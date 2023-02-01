A selection of ten excellent exhibitions to visit in February, the Roman month of purification as you choose to purify by gladly reaching for a glass of wine after suffering dry January.

British Museum, Bloomsbury

Adults: £18 | Children: Free | Concessions: £16

A major exhibition to mark the 200th anniversary of the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

(note: the exhibition closes on 19th Feb)

Details here

Somerset House, Charing Cross

Adults: £16.50 | Children (6+)/Concessions: £12 | | Children (<12): Free

Through some of our country’s most provocative artists, this exhibition presents an alternative perspective on modern Britain.

(note: the exhibition closes on 19th Feb)

Details here

Battersea Power Station, Battersea

Free

Eight pieces of artwork, curated in partnership with Light Art Collection, will be on display both outdoors and inside the Power Station, alongside Electric Boulevard.

Details here

Redbridge Museum, Ilford

Free

Delving into the Ilford Limited archive held at Redbridge Heritage Centre, explore stories of past workers alongside memories from former workers of their time at Ilford Limited during the 1960s and 1970s before the company moved out of Ilford in 1976.

Details here

Tate Modern, Southwark

Adults: £22 | Children: £5 | Concessions: £20

One of the largest collections of Cezanne paintings ever assembled has arrived in London, and filled a whole series of rooms at the Tate with his signature still lifes, landscapes, and nudes.

Details here

Metropolitan Archives, Clerkenwell

Free

The historical map collections at London Metropolitan Archives show the development of the city in incredible detail, from the late sixteenth century to the present day. Beginning with the first attempts to chart the streets of the City of London, they provide a unique view of London’s story and many of the events that shaped the city we know today.

Details here

National Archives, Kew

Free

Opening with the original Treason Act of 1352, elements of which are still on the statute books today, this exhibition explores stories as diverse as the charges brought against Anne Boleyn in 1536, the trial and execution of Charles I in 1649, the efforts of enslaved Baptist preacher Samuel Sharpe and his support for emancipation in Jamaica in 1832, and the case of “Lord Haw-Haw” William Joyce, who broadcast Nazi propaganda during the Second World War.

Details here

Museum of London Docklands, Canary Wharf

Adult: £15 | Children (12-17): £12 | Children (<12): Free | Concessions: £12

Public executions were a major part of Londoners’ lives for centuries. More frequent in London than in any other town, these morbid spectacles attracted thousands of onlookers at locations across the capital.

The Museum of London is bringing the lives and legacies of those who died and those who witnessed executions first hand to a major new exhibition

Details here

Museum of Richmond, Richmond-upon-Thames

Free

Founded in the aftermath of the First World War as a means to employ disabled ex-servicemen, The Poppy Factory continues to support veterans and produce Remembrance wreaths from its home on Petersham Road today.

This exhibition explores The Poppy Factory’s fascinating history and displays artefacts which chart the story of this unique local charity.

Details here

Imperial War Museum, Lambeth

Free

The exhibition delves into one of today’s most popular storytelling mediums and seeks to challenge perceptions of how video games interpret stories about war and conflict through a series of titles which, over the last forty years, have reflected events from the First World War to the present.

Details here