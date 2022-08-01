A selection of ten excellent exhibitions to visit in August while you’re avoiding the heatwaves and hosepipe bans.

Leica Gallery, 66 Duke Street

Free

The name Bruce Gilden is synonymous with striking images – his unique and confrontational style has made him a stand-out Icon in the pantheon of legendary American street photographers.

British Museum, Bloomsbury

Free

In this exhibition, learn more about printmaking in Rudolf’s court in Prague during the highpoint of innovative and ambitious prints made from around 1580 until the early years of the 17th century.

Design Museum, Kensington

Adult: £18.50 | Child: £9.25 | Concession/Students: £14

Take a journey through more than 500 objects, films and interviews in sporting performance, kit development, stadium design and more and immerse yourself in iconic football moments with star objects telling the stories of club legacies and game legends such as Messi, Pelé, George Best and Diego Maradona and more.

Courtauld Instutute of Art, Strand

Adult: £18 | Child: Free | Concessions: £7

A major collection of works by Edvard Munch shown in the UK for the first time as part of a partnership between The Courtauld and KODE art museums in Bergen, Norway.

Heath Robinson Museum, Pinner

Adult: £6 | Children/Students: Free | Concessions: £4.40

To mark the 150th anniversary of Heath Robinson’s birth, an exhibition of a selection of his cartoons representing the wide range of his subjects and spanning his humorous output from 1905 to 1943.

Guildhall Art Gallery, City of London

Adult: £8 | Child (under 12): Free | Concession/Students: £6

This exhibition examines ways in which visual artists have taken inspiration from the literary arts – poetry, plays, novels, and also music.

National Maritime Museum, Greenwich

Adult: £10 | Child: £5 | U-25/student: £6.50

This major exhibition will display the complete set of 24 Venetian views painted by Canaletto in the 1730s. Apart from displaying the paintings in London for the first time, the exhibition will also encourage visitors to look beyond the ‘view painting’ and look more closely at how Canaletto brought life to otherwise static scenes.

British Library, King’s Cross

Adult: £8 | Seniors: £4 | Concessions: £3 | Children <11: Free

Showcasing some of the most luxurious illuminated manuscripts, gold-tooled books, sacred texts and scrolls from the British Library’s collection, objects on display include the Harley Golden Gospels, the Lotus Sutra and a treaty in Malayalam, beautifully inscribed on a long strip of gold itself. Through these stunning objects, Gold examines the masterful techniques used to handle such a precious metal and tell the stories of those who owned these extraordinary books.

National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

Free

For the first time, Picasso’s ‘Woman with a Book’ (1932) from the Norton Simon Museum, California, will be brought together with the painting that inspired it, ‘Madame Moitessier’ by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres.

London Metropolitan Archives, Clerkenwell

Free

The historical map collections at London Metropolitan Archives show the development of the city in incredible detail, from the late sixteenth century to the present day. Beginning with the first attempts to chart the streets of the City of London, they provide a unique view of London’s story and many of the events that shaped the city we know today.

