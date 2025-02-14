London could absorb Slough under English Devolution plans

London could get a bit bigger, as an option being considered by Slough Council could see it merge with a west London council or even become part of the Greater London Authority.

The possible merger of London and Slough stems from the government’s English Devolution policy, which aims to reduce the number of smaller local authorities in favour of larger authorities with more power devolved from Whitehall to local politicians.

Although no decisions are being made yet, Slough Borough Council has to discuss the options, and a paper being presented on Monday evening outlines several options — two of which could see Slough become part of Greater London.

The paper doesn’t make any recommendations, as that’s for the elected politicians to decide on and the public to vote in favour of, but it does outline a number of possibilities to be considered.

The options being presented to the council leadership could include merging with a Strategic Authority, such as Berkshire or the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Another batch of options could see Slough become part of a larger unitary authority, such as a merger with neighbouring boroughs, other local authorities, or a west London borough, such as Hillingdon.

The paper notes that the council has yet to start negotiations with the potential merger partners, so their opinions on the matter are unknown. Whatever decision is made, the paper states that “it will be important to consider how to avoid, or mitigate, the potential of Slough being seen as a peripheral part of any new strategic authority.”

If that part of the policy is upheld, then being subsumed into the GLA does seem less likely, although some sort of merger with a London borough might still be viable.

The paper will be discussed by Slough Borough Council’s cabinet meeting on Monday 17th February.