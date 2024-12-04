London commuter belt railways to return to public ownership
Three private train companies that serve the London commuter belt are to be the first that come under public control, the Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed.
South Western Railways will be the first to transfer to public ownership, followed by c2c in July 2025 and Greater Anglia in autumn 2025. The DfT said that allowing several months lead-in to each transfer will ensure there will be no adverse impact on passengers during the transfer from private to public ownership.
Along with Southeastern, which is already nationalised, changes will see services across a wide area of southern England and East Anglia coming back into public control by autumn 2025.
Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: “Starting with journeys on South Western Railways, we’re switching tracks by bringing services back under public control to create a reliable rail network that puts customers first.
Our broken railways are finally on the fast track to repairing and rebuilding a system that the British public can trust and be proud of again.”
The Transport Secretary also announced that publicly run services will be managed by DfT Operator – previously known as DfT Operator of Last Resort Holdings Limited (DOHL) – whose functions will eventually be integrated into Great British Railways (GBR).
The DfT Operator of Last Resort Holdings Limited (DOHL) is the holding company that already operates Northern, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and LNER, having taken over those operators when they ran into trouble.
Under the government’s broader plans to reform the railways, GBR will bring track and train together into a single company. In the new year, the government will set out plans for how Shadow GBR will deliver on its initial priorities until formal legislation is passed to enable GBR to take over.
Lets hope this doesn’t result in regulated fares being quietly axed on these operators, and replaced with just Advanced and Anytime fares as per LNER.
Whilst fare simplification is probably needed it should not be at the expense of most commuters. Having an ‘off-peak single’ on all routes would also overcome quite a bit of the confusion relating to railcard usage, which is caused by only the ‘anytime’ fare being available.
If it goes the same way as goverment control in scotland as scotrail has look forward to 25% service cuts an increase in cancelations and short formed trains due to poor maintanince. An extension in life of old rolling stock by 10 years and zero investment.
With all the issues on various other train lines outside of the Southeast why would they start with the relatively well run and has been for years C2C?
Probably seen as an easy win as they won’t have to do or change anything: “Look how amazingly well the old c2c railway runs under public ownership”
I’ll take a guess that it’s related to whenever the contracts are up for renewal / re-tender (or whatever the process is called).
High time that TfL took over the Southeastern Metro. Four trains per hour, safer stations staffed from the first train until the last, reduced fare evasion, what’s not to like?
These improvements were agreed more than a decade ago but Failing Grayling vetoed the project. He’s now history, the Mayor wants Metroisation and is in the same political party as the government, so why the continuing hold up? It should be even easier following Southeastern’s recent nationalisation.
The success of the Elizabeth Line shows what TfL can achieve: passenger numbers are already above what was expected by 2030.
The Elizabeth Line extends westward as far as Reading. It’s time that the southeast as far out as Tunbridge Wells enjoyed similar standards.
100%
I love the photo of a heritage liveried train next to a privatised livery one. Just right for the subject!
Hopefully the Victoria to London Bridge line will get taken over by TFL, the most suburban of suburban lines in South London, should be an Overground line – it doesn’t even leave Zone 3.
I hope the renationalised lines have proper Delay Repay like LNER, not like London Overground
Like C2C, Greater Anglia works fine IMHO. They should be sorting the broken ones in the north.