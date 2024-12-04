London commuter belt railways to return to public ownership

Three private train companies that serve the London commuter belt are to be the first that come under public control, the Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed.

South Western Railways will be the first to transfer to public ownership, followed by c2c in July 2025 and Greater Anglia in autumn 2025. The DfT said that allowing several months lead-in to each transfer will ensure there will be no adverse impact on passengers during the transfer from private to public ownership.

Along with Southeastern, which is already nationalised, changes will see services across a wide area of southern England and East Anglia coming back into public control by autumn 2025.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: “Starting with journeys on South Western Railways, we’re switching tracks by bringing services back under public control to create a reliable rail network that puts customers first.

Our broken railways are finally on the fast track to repairing and rebuilding a system that the British public can trust and be proud of again.”

The Transport Secretary also announced that publicly run services will be managed by DfT Operator – previously known as DfT Operator of Last Resort Holdings Limited (DOHL) – whose functions will eventually be integrated into Great British Railways (GBR).

The DfT Operator of Last Resort Holdings Limited (DOHL) is the holding company that already operates Northern, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and LNER, having taken over those operators when they ran into trouble.

Under the government’s broader plans to reform the railways, GBR will bring track and train together into a single company. In the new year, the government will set out plans for how Shadow GBR will deliver on its initial priorities until formal legislation is passed to enable GBR to take over.