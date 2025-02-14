London businesses to pay £250m towards Elizabeth line costs in 2025/26

London businesses are expected to pay around £250 million towards the cost of building the Elizabeth line in 2025/26 as part of the annual Crossrail Business Rate Supplement.

The Crossrail Business Rate Supplement (BRS) was introduced in April 2010 to raise funds from non-domestic ratepayers in London to cover the £6.9 billion contribution from the Greater London Authority (GLA) towards the cost of building the Elizabeth line.

Each year, businesses in London pay an additional 2p per pound of rateable value on buildings with a rateable value above £75,000, and in 2025-26, this has now been confirmed to raise around £252 million. Along with the Mayor’s Community Infrastructure Levy (MCIL), the GLA expects to repay an estimated £230 million of Crossrail debt, with £120 million going on interest and financing costs.

Although the cost of building the Elizabeth line went some £4 billion over the original estimates, pushing the GLA’s original £4.1 loan to £6.9 billion, the GLA still expects to pay down its debt by 2041 as originally planned. That’s partly thanks to lower interest rates on the earlier borrowings and slightly higher revenues raised from businesses by the Crossrail BRS. In total, including interest on the loans, the Crossrail BRS is expected to raise around £8.1 billion from London businesses over its lifetime.

Although the Crossrail BRS is due to expire in 2041 (just in time to be renewed for Crossrail 2), the MCIL levied on property developers was extended to 2043 to allow more time to pay down any outstanding debts.

As the business levy has been in operation since 2010, the GLA’s residual Crossrail debt is expected to have fallen to around £3.8 billion by 31st March 2025, having dropped from £4 billion a year ago.

In addition to TfL and GLA borrowing, the government provided loans and grants totalling around £9 billion to support Crossrail’s delivery.

Once all the debts are paid down, 70% of the cost of building the Elizabeth line will have come from London (30% fares and 40% businesses) and 30% from central government.