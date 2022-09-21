Over 2,000 bus drivers based at bus garages across North London and part of East London will walk out next month in an indefinite strike that wont stop until a deal is agreed.

The bus drivers are all employees of Arriva, and based at Ash Grove, Barking, Clapton, Edmonton, Enfield, Palmers Green, Tottenham and Wood Green. The strike will affect routes throughout North London.

The bus drivers, who are members of the Unite union are seeking a pay increase in line with the real inflation rate (RPI) of 12.3 per cent. Unless resolved, the strike action will begin on Tuesday 4th October and will run continuously until the dispute is resolved.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Arriva have generated huge profits for the company for decades. Arriva can afford to offer a pay increase that meets the real rate of inflation, but it has put profits before people and declined to do so. Unite will leave no stone unturned in the support given to our members during this dispute.”

The date the bus strike starts coincides with the train strike that is due to take place on Wednesday 5th October.

The affected bus routes are:

Ash Grove Garage

78 Shoreditch – Nunhead

Shoreditch – Nunhead 106 Finsbury Park – Whitechapel

Finsbury Park – Whitechapel 254 Holloway – Aldgate

Barking Garage

128 Claybury – Romford

Claybury – Romford 150 Chigwell Row – Becontree Heath

Chigwell Row – Becontree Heath 175 Dagenham – North Romford

Dagenham – North Romford 325 East Beckton – Prince Regent

East Beckton – Prince Regent 368 Barking – Chadwell Heath

Clapton Garage

38 Clapton Pond – Victoria

Clapton Pond – Victoria 73 Stoke Newington – Oxford Circus

Stoke Newington – Oxford Circus 242 Homerton Hospital – Aldgate

Homerton Hospital – Aldgate 253 Hackney Central – Euston

Hackney Central – Euston N38 Victoria Station – Walthamstow Central

Victoria Station – Walthamstow Central N73 Walthamstow Central – Oxford Circus

Walthamstow Central – Oxford Circus N242 Homerton Hospital – St Paul’s

Homerton Hospital – St Paul’s N253 Tottenham Court Road Station – Aldgate

Edmonton Garage

158 Chingford Mount – Stratford

Chingford Mount – Stratford 259 Edmonton Green – Kings Cross

Edmonton Green – Kings Cross N279 Trafalgar Square – Waltham Cross

Enfield Garage

121 Turnpike Lane – Enfield Island Village

Turnpike Lane – Enfield Island Village 279 Waltham Cross – Manor House

Waltham Cross – Manor House 313 Potters Bar – Chingford Station

Potters Bar – Chingford Station 318 North Middlesex Hospital – Stamford Hill Garage

North Middlesex Hospital – Stamford Hill Garage 349 Ponders End – Stamford Hill Garage

Ponders End – Stamford Hill Garage 377 Oakwood Station – Ponders End

Oakwood Station – Ponders End W6 Southgate Station – Edmonton Green

Palmers Green Garage

102 Brent Cross – Edmonton Green

Brent Cross – Edmonton Green 141 Palmers Green – London Bridge Station

Palmers Green – London Bridge Station 329 Enfield Town – Turnpike Lane

Enfield Town – Turnpike Lane 340 Edgware Station – Harrow Bus Station

Edgware Station – Harrow Bus Station 675 Walthamstow St. James’s St. – Woodbridge High School

Walthamstow St. James’s St. – Woodbridge High School N102 Golders Green – Edmonton Green

Tottenham Garage

19 Finsbury Park – Battersea

Finsbury Park – Battersea 41 Tottenham Hale – Archway

Tottenham Hale – Archway 123 Ilford – Wood Green

Ilford – Wood Green 149 Edmonton Green – London Bridge

Edmonton Green – London Bridge 230 Wood Green – Upper Walthamstow

Wood Green – Upper Walthamstow 243 Wood Green – Waterloo

Wood Green – Waterloo 318 Stamford Hill – North Middlesex Hospital

Stamford Hill – North Middlesex Hospital 341 Northumberland Park – Westminster (County Hall)

Northumberland Park – Westminster (County Hall) N19 Finsbury Park – Clapham Junction

Finsbury Park – Clapham Junction N41 Tottenham Hale – Trafalgar Square

Wood Green Garage