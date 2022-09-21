Over 2,000 bus drivers based at bus garages across North London and part of East London will walk out next month in an indefinite strike that wont stop until a deal is agreed.
The bus drivers are all employees of Arriva, and based at Ash Grove, Barking, Clapton, Edmonton, Enfield, Palmers Green, Tottenham and Wood Green. The strike will affect routes throughout North London.
The bus drivers, who are members of the Unite union are seeking a pay increase in line with the real inflation rate (RPI) of 12.3 per cent. Unless resolved, the strike action will begin on Tuesday 4th October and will run continuously until the dispute is resolved.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Arriva have generated huge profits for the company for decades. Arriva can afford to offer a pay increase that meets the real rate of inflation, but it has put profits before people and declined to do so. Unite will leave no stone unturned in the support given to our members during this dispute.”
The date the bus strike starts coincides with the train strike that is due to take place on Wednesday 5th October.
The affected bus routes are:
Ash Grove Garage
- 78 Shoreditch – Nunhead
- 106 Finsbury Park – Whitechapel
- 254 Holloway – Aldgate
Barking Garage
- 128 Claybury – Romford
- 150 Chigwell Row – Becontree Heath
- 175 Dagenham – North Romford
- 325 East Beckton – Prince Regent
- 368 Barking – Chadwell Heath
Clapton Garage
- 38 Clapton Pond – Victoria
- 73 Stoke Newington – Oxford Circus
- 242 Homerton Hospital – Aldgate
- 253 Hackney Central – Euston
- N38 Victoria Station – Walthamstow Central
- N73 Walthamstow Central – Oxford Circus
- N242 Homerton Hospital – St Paul’s
- N253 Tottenham Court Road Station – Aldgate
Edmonton Garage
- 158 Chingford Mount – Stratford
- 259 Edmonton Green – Kings Cross
- N279 Trafalgar Square – Waltham Cross
Enfield Garage
- 121 Turnpike Lane – Enfield Island Village
- 279 Waltham Cross – Manor House
- 313 Potters Bar – Chingford Station
- 318 North Middlesex Hospital – Stamford Hill Garage
- 349 Ponders End – Stamford Hill Garage
- 377 Oakwood Station – Ponders End
- W6 Southgate Station – Edmonton Green
Palmers Green Garage
- 102 Brent Cross – Edmonton Green
- 141 Palmers Green – London Bridge Station
- 329 Enfield Town – Turnpike Lane
- 340 Edgware Station – Harrow Bus Station
- 675 Walthamstow St. James’s St. – Woodbridge High School
- N102 Golders Green – Edmonton Green
Tottenham Garage
- 19 Finsbury Park – Battersea
- 41 Tottenham Hale – Archway
- 123 Ilford – Wood Green
- 149 Edmonton Green – London Bridge
- 230 Wood Green – Upper Walthamstow
- 243 Wood Green – Waterloo
- 318 Stamford Hill – North Middlesex Hospital
- 341 Northumberland Park – Westminster (County Hall)
- N19 Finsbury Park – Clapham Junction
- N41 Tottenham Hale – Trafalgar Square
Wood Green Garage
- 29 Wood Green – Trafalgar Square
- 144 Edmonton Green – Muswell Hill
- 221 Edgware Station – Turnpike Lane
- W3 Finsbury Park – Northumberland Park
- W4 Ferry Lane Estate – Oakthorpe Park
- N29 Trafalgar Square – Enfield Town
Error for the Ash Grove Garage section: The 48 doesn’t exist anymore since October 2019.
Thanks – that’s been corrected.
Palmers Green/Edmonton also operate the 34 route Ian. It’s the only Arriva route that passes through Barnet where I live.
He is correct. The 34’s run out of Palmers Green Garage
So perhaps it’s time to consider buying shares in Uber then?
Or Just Eat 🤣🤣🤣