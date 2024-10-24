London Assembly pushes for TfL to gain control of mainline rail services around London

There are growing calls for some Transport for London (TfL) to be given more control over mainline railway services that feed commuters into London.

The London Assembly has called for the forthcoming changes to national rail franchises to be amended to allow the Mayor of London to also take over franchises when they come up for renewal.

Currently, the proposed legislation would require future franchise contracts to be awarded to a “public sector company” — which specifically limits the awards to companies owned by the national or devolved governments.

The London Assembly noted that the proposed legislation doesn’t mention TfL as one of the future franchise authorities. Such an omission might have the potential to restrict TfL’s ability to award future concession contracts for the Elizabeth line or the London Overground. As it stands, it could, in theory, mean that Great British Railways would have to take over the management of those two lines — removing them from TfL’s direct control.

There would be a certain irony in that, as TfL’s concessions model is being proposed for the national rail network. However, if implimented as it currently stands, TfL could lose control over the service it pioneered.

Instead of shrinking TfL’s portfolio, the London Assembley wants TfL to have the option to expand it instead.

In a letter to Minister for Rail, Lord Hendy, the Transport Committee said that if any further rail services are devolved, the Committee believes that the Mayor and TfL should be able to appoint the operator and set the direction for them.

The Committee accepted that there are potential complexities around governance and accountability, where services being operated by TfL run beyond London’s boundaries. However, it says there are options, including a special purpose authority or joint transport board, that would ensure that people from either side of the metropolitan boundary feel that they are represented and involved in the decision-making process.

TfL’s board already includes two members who are responsible for TfL services that operate outside Greater London, such as some buses and, of course, the Elizabeth line. Since the principle has already been established, creating a “home counties” representation for TfL would require only modest changes.

One of the issues is of course – money.

When TfL took over the old Silverlink franchise and turned it into the London Overground, buying the new trains and expanding the railway network cost around £1 billion. This investment paid off handsomely in improving the service.

Such an investment in expanding TfL’s network would be impossible today. Fortunately, taking over parts of the national rail network in and around London would be considerably cheaper as most of the trains would be new, and there wouldn’t be any investment in signalling or rebuilding the railway involved.

That does however then raise the question of what substantive performance benefits TfL taking over parts of the commuter belt railway would offer to commuters — other than a paint job on the trains?