London Assembly pushes for TfL to gain control of mainline rail services around London
There are growing calls for some Transport for London (TfL) to be given more control over mainline railway services that feed commuters into London.
The London Assembly has called for the forthcoming changes to national rail franchises to be amended to allow the Mayor of London to also take over franchises when they come up for renewal.
Currently, the proposed legislation would require future franchise contracts to be awarded to a “public sector company” — which specifically limits the awards to companies owned by the national or devolved governments.
The London Assembly noted that the proposed legislation doesn’t mention TfL as one of the future franchise authorities. Such an omission might have the potential to restrict TfL’s ability to award future concession contracts for the Elizabeth line or the London Overground. As it stands, it could, in theory, mean that Great British Railways would have to take over the management of those two lines — removing them from TfL’s direct control.
There would be a certain irony in that, as TfL’s concessions model is being proposed for the national rail network. However, if implimented as it currently stands, TfL could lose control over the service it pioneered.
Instead of shrinking TfL’s portfolio, the London Assembley wants TfL to have the option to expand it instead.
In a letter to Minister for Rail, Lord Hendy, the Transport Committee said that if any further rail services are devolved, the Committee believes that the Mayor and TfL should be able to appoint the operator and set the direction for them.
The Committee accepted that there are potential complexities around governance and accountability, where services being operated by TfL run beyond London’s boundaries. However, it says there are options, including a special purpose authority or joint transport board, that would ensure that people from either side of the metropolitan boundary feel that they are represented and involved in the decision-making process.
TfL’s board already includes two members who are responsible for TfL services that operate outside Greater London, such as some buses and, of course, the Elizabeth line. Since the principle has already been established, creating a “home counties” representation for TfL would require only modest changes.
One of the issues is of course – money.
When TfL took over the old Silverlink franchise and turned it into the London Overground, buying the new trains and expanding the railway network cost around £1 billion. This investment paid off handsomely in improving the service.
Such an investment in expanding TfL’s network would be impossible today. Fortunately, taking over parts of the national rail network in and around London would be considerably cheaper as most of the trains would be new, and there wouldn’t be any investment in signalling or rebuilding the railway involved.
That does however then raise the question of what substantive performance benefits TfL taking over parts of the commuter belt railway would offer to commuters — other than a paint job on the trains?
As an example, there is often talk of the Overground taking over services out of Moorgate to Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage via Hertford North. But what benefits would this bring? The major plus would be staffing at stations. But the downside is splitting the 717 trains maintenance from the rest of the Thameslink fleet, even though they are the same design. That then means extra admin and legal costs as separate contracts would be needed. One assumes the drivers would then be split in to separate groups. And the trains would be repainted and the stations given roundels. I’m not sure what the benefits v costs would be, but it sounds like more costs for not a great deal more benefit.
I think an (assumed) benefit is that people will get a better service; having seen the changes on lines like the NLL.
And taking the Moorgate example, both lines are every 30 minutes yet they have enough trains for their original plan of frequencies more like every 10 minutes. If TFL did that, which they could for a small amount (compared to buying extra trains/infrastructure improvements) it would be transformative.
Of course, they may well not. The line to Enfield Town could probably justify a similar increase in services, and yet TFL have never done that despite probably having enough trains (since they run a better service in the peak).
Huw, it’s already every 15 mins at rush hour. It used to be more but they moved the main line train onto the metro line and there’s congestion.
Agree with you Adam.
Commuters would get a worse deal as you can’t use a Flexi ticket on tfl and have to use contactless for every journey (convenient for through journies or one offs, but regular commute just to moorgate would be more expensive).
This line is a great example of the benefits for privatisation.
It’s not necessarily true that splitting the Thameslink – or South Eastern – franchise would split maintenance and raise costs. If it is genuinely cheaper to manage and maintain the fleets together then Thameslink or South Eastern would win the bid for the concession to run the trains for TfL. We went through all this in 2016 when the Conservative government and the Conservative mayor were keen to hand over the metro services to Sevenoaks to TFL. It still makes sense. TfL is much better at running this contracts than DfT.
One potential benefit would be to allow changes from south London metro services to the tube to count as a single TfL journey instead of being ticketed twice. This might mean less revenue into the railway for existing journeys, but might also induce extra custom.
It’s going to make current Frankenstein version of Harry Beck’s lovely old Tube map even more ugly/dysfunctional.
We really suffer in South London by not having rapid transport systems, more railways need to be freed up so Thameslink and Overground can deliver more attractive metro services… Considering metro use accross the network is now above pre-
pandemic levels, and Rachel Reeves is putting public investment back on the table after the disastrous tories, it’s time to get cracking and restore some, vision, confidence back in UK Plc.
@Martin Cooney
Over the years various efforts have been made to simplify South London metro services to allow more frequent services. Unfortunately the trade-off required is to rationalise the routes and destinations served by each, for example with locations having a regular service to Victoria OR London Bridge, rather than to both as now.
Because of this, previous efforts have been thwarted by local lobbying by those determined to maintain the range of destinations rather than accept the trade-off. A great example is on Thameslink where lobbying ensured the Sutton loop retained services through the core at the expense of not doubling the frequency as previously planned.
Another benefit is disabled freedom pass holders could use more rail services before 930am.
London never had designs on whole franchises: they wanted to take the metro services of franchises. I can’t imagine that even now they want to go to Hastings, Ramsgate, Southend, Cambridge, Oxford, Didcot, Portsmouth … though they might have Brighton in their sights.
Either the assembly or this article are muddled. Let’s talk about lines, not franchises.
A significant benefit of bringing the franchises under TfL control would be to allow the lines to be given names that truly reflect the communities they serve.
Apparently I am soon to be part of the Mildmay community, whatever that is. I’m in favour of giving Overground lines separate identities, it works fine on the tube network. And I understand the other names even if I don’t think much of them (a line named after female footballers?), but how many people in which community know or care what Mildmay signifies?
Would GBR not just take over the running of the current Overground franchise on TFL’s behalf? Not really sure of the benefit of adding many more services to the Overground branding, as is mentioned if there is not lots of money available to significantly upgrade services, what’s the point?
I live in West Norwood – we have a service that loops from Victoria to London Bridge that seems so obvious a fit for being subsumed into the Overground – what would it bring?
The intangible benefits of my neighbourhood being on a mainline transit system rather than an invisible station on some random line in South London that no one cares about – least of all Southern Rail. More reliable, modern services, better trains, hopefully one day a nicer station than the dilapidated glorified portakabin that’s there at present.
Build it and they will come.
TfL would do a far better job than Southeastern/DfT on the two lines to Sevenoaks (and ideally through to Tunbridge Wells). Most SE Metro stations are currently unstaffed but would be safer and more welcoming (especially at night) because TfL’s policy is to staff them from the first train until the last.
TfL also aims to run four trains per hour which would attract passengers away from cars and reduce CO2, and the reduced fare evasion and increased ridership would help to balance the books.
Metroisation was planned to happen over a decade ago but was blocked at the last minute by Chris Grayling. He’s now history — bring it on !
Those of us living on the London boundaries but technically outside London [less than a mile for us] have had enough of TFL’s interference in our local roads, making areas no-go. I’m afraid they don’t care about those of us that vote for outside councils and will make an already poor service too London centric.
@Ann
Without you providing any specific location or example, this sounds like an oblique reference to some ULEZ impact?
Yes, TfL’s policy is to discourage private vehicles, especially ULEZ-non-compliant vehicles from Greater London, and I appreciate not everyone agrees with that policy. However it has nothing at all to do with TfL’s management of rail services, which historically has worked out better than the DfT’s approach, even outside the GL area (look at Epping, Watford, Amersham, Shenfield, Langley and others as examples)
There are disadvantages as well:
– lose delay repay
– longitudinal seating rather than transverse
– no toilets
etc.
Just a minute, this is TFL we’re talking about isn’t it? The TFL that’s so short of funds that its paymaster (Mayor of London) goes to government for handouts, threatening otherwise to”close some tube lines” – Bakerloo was in the frame I recall. Freedom Pass travel before 09:00 was cancelled during Covid, never reinstated, forcing the elderly to pay to get to early morning appointments. How is TFL now expected to finance such a huge expansion of lines and responsibility? Oh hang on, they found £6m down the back of the sofa for rebranding the Overground lines. they could spend that instead on perhaps a week’s funding of TF(G)L…