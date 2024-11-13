Liverpool Street station’s trainshed to see daylight as £22 million roof renewal begins

Published on 13th November 2024 by ianVisits in Transport News

Liverpool Street station’s gloomy trainshed is about to see daylight, as Network Rail is about to clean and repair the roof.

Liverpool Street station trainshed (c) ianVisits

A large area of the roof is covered in lichen growth, which allows very little light to enter the station. These lichen-covered panels over platforms 1-10 will be replaced over the next year to bring more daylight into the station.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure has been awarded a £22 million contract to carry out the work, which will see plastic panels replaced at the northern end of the trainshed and the replacement or repair of over 600 Georgian panels and fittings over the southern end of the trainshed and concourse roof.

There will also be repairs to the drainage systems and the roof’s aluminium panels.

The repairs will start from early next year using a sliding works platform, which will be suspended under the roof spans over the Christmas closure, and operated from Bishopgate’s Exchange Square.

Emily Heria, Network Rail Anglia sponsor for the roof renewal programme said: “London Liverpool Street is the jewel in the crown for the Anglia rail network and our passengers deserve to have a bright, dry and welcoming station.

“Awarding this contract to Morgan Sindall Infrastructure marks an major step forward to giving this important station the care and attention it deserves and to shore up the roof against increasing and more frequent storm events.”

Over Christmas 2024, the station will be closed to all services from 25th December to 1st January 2025 to begin work to renew the shed roof panels, add more ticket gates for platforms 1-10 and work within Bishopsgate tunnel.

The roof renewal work is currently expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Tagged with Liverpool Street station, Network Rail

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

15 Comments on “Liverpool Street station’s trainshed to see daylight as £22 million roof renewal begins

  2. Finally getting around to removing the majority that they failed to replace in the 1990s. Are any of those made from asbestos and how will they be removed safely?

    Reply

  3. In what way are the panels “Georgian”? Wouldn’t they be Victorian? Or does “Georgian” have another construction/architectural meaning?

    Reply

    • Georgian is the type of glass. It’s clear glass wired for strength, you can see the small squares formed by the wire running through it.

    • That’s exactly what I thought when I read it.
      I would hope, at that price, they would use something akin to nano technology self cleaning glass panels or something like Pilkington make.

    • In addition to being an era of UK history, a country in the caucasus and a US state, Georgian is also the name given to a type of reinforced glass.

  8. 22 million to renovate a trainshed roof seems like a lot of money. I just hope they justify the price tag – that they are compelled to do a very good job and one that lasts.

    Reply

  9. Ignoring the fact that there are still plans to build tower blocks around and over this very train shed, which will be catastrophic, both in terms of Station amenities and aesthetics.

    The entire enterprise seems piecemeal and poorly thought out. If this Station is, in fact, the “Jewel in the crown” of Anglia Network, surely they, and the City of London, can come up with a plan that not only improves the Station but respects its existing architecture.

    Looking at what has been done at Kings Cross and St. Pancras, one marvels that no one can come up with a similar revitalisation here, sparing the historic Station and preserving it for the future, while still making it more usable for passengers. Absurd.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*