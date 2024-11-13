Liverpool Street station’s trainshed to see daylight as £22 million roof renewal begins
Liverpool Street station’s gloomy trainshed is about to see daylight, as Network Rail is about to clean and repair the roof.
A large area of the roof is covered in lichen growth, which allows very little light to enter the station. These lichen-covered panels over platforms 1-10 will be replaced over the next year to bring more daylight into the station.
Morgan Sindall Infrastructure has been awarded a £22 million contract to carry out the work, which will see plastic panels replaced at the northern end of the trainshed and the replacement or repair of over 600 Georgian panels and fittings over the southern end of the trainshed and concourse roof.
There will also be repairs to the drainage systems and the roof’s aluminium panels.
The repairs will start from early next year using a sliding works platform, which will be suspended under the roof spans over the Christmas closure, and operated from Bishopgate’s Exchange Square.
Emily Heria, Network Rail Anglia sponsor for the roof renewal programme said: “London Liverpool Street is the jewel in the crown for the Anglia rail network and our passengers deserve to have a bright, dry and welcoming station.
“Awarding this contract to Morgan Sindall Infrastructure marks an major step forward to giving this important station the care and attention it deserves and to shore up the roof against increasing and more frequent storm events.”
Over Christmas 2024, the station will be closed to all services from 25th December to 1st January 2025 to begin work to renew the shed roof panels, add more ticket gates for platforms 1-10 and work within Bishopsgate tunnel.
The roof renewal work is currently expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
All that effort and expense just to build a tower block on top of it…?!
They’ve never planned to build above the trainshed.
Finally getting around to removing the majority that they failed to replace in the 1990s. Are any of those made from asbestos and how will they be removed safely?
In what way are the panels “Georgian”? Wouldn’t they be Victorian? Or does “Georgian” have another construction/architectural meaning?
Georgian is the type of glass. It’s clear glass wired for strength, you can see the small squares formed by the wire running through it.
There’s Georgian wired glass- which would make sense?
Great article Ian, lovely 🙂
Georgian: 1760 to 1820. Railways didn’t start untila few decades later
That’s exactly what I thought when I read it.
I would hope, at that price, they would use something akin to nano technology self cleaning glass panels or something like Pilkington make.
In addition to being an era of UK history, a country in the caucasus and a US state, Georgian is also the name given to a type of reinforced glass.
22 million to renovate a trainshed roof seems like a lot of money. I just hope they justify the price tag – that they are compelled to do a very good job and one that lasts.
Ignoring the fact that there are still plans to build tower blocks around and over this very train shed, which will be catastrophic, both in terms of Station amenities and aesthetics.
The entire enterprise seems piecemeal and poorly thought out. If this Station is, in fact, the “Jewel in the crown” of Anglia Network, surely they, and the City of London, can come up with a plan that not only improves the Station but respects its existing architecture.
Looking at what has been done at Kings Cross and St. Pancras, one marvels that no one can come up with a similar revitalisation here, sparing the historic Station and preserving it for the future, while still making it more usable for passengers. Absurd.
Isn’t lichen a sign of clean air?
In a way this problem is a good one to have?
Yes, and no.
There are a very wide range of lichens, which all have varying sensitivity to specific chemicals. Some prefer “clean” air, some thrive in the presence of certain typical “pollutants”.
A good summary can be found on the NHM’s website.
https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/nature-and-pollution-what-lichens-tell-us-about-toxic-air.html