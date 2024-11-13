Liverpool Street station’s trainshed to see daylight as £22 million roof renewal begins

Liverpool Street station’s gloomy trainshed is about to see daylight, as Network Rail is about to clean and repair the roof.

A large area of the roof is covered in lichen growth, which allows very little light to enter the station. These lichen-covered panels over platforms 1-10 will be replaced over the next year to bring more daylight into the station.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure has been awarded a £22 million contract to carry out the work, which will see plastic panels replaced at the northern end of the trainshed and the replacement or repair of over 600 Georgian panels and fittings over the southern end of the trainshed and concourse roof.

There will also be repairs to the drainage systems and the roof’s aluminium panels.

The repairs will start from early next year using a sliding works platform, which will be suspended under the roof spans over the Christmas closure, and operated from Bishopgate’s Exchange Square.

Emily Heria, Network Rail Anglia sponsor for the roof renewal programme said: “London Liverpool Street is the jewel in the crown for the Anglia rail network and our passengers deserve to have a bright, dry and welcoming station.

“Awarding this contract to Morgan Sindall Infrastructure marks an major step forward to giving this important station the care and attention it deserves and to shore up the roof against increasing and more frequent storm events.”

Over Christmas 2024, the station will be closed to all services from 25th December to 1st January 2025 to begin work to renew the shed roof panels, add more ticket gates for platforms 1-10 and work within Bishopsgate tunnel.

The roof renewal work is currently expected to be completed by the end of 2026.