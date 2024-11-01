Lime hire bikes makes changes to avoid Brent Council ban

Lime hire bikes secured a last-minute agreement that will see them change how they operate to avoid a ban across Brent Council’s jurisdiction.

A couple of months ago, Brent Council gave Lime Bikes until Halloween to devise a plan to fix the problem of bikes being dumped by their users in a way that blocked pavements.

As part of the plans to keep Lime Bikes in Brent, they will fund the creation of 200 new parking bays to be introduced in phases before July 2025. In the meantime, they will reduce the number of bikes available to hire in Brent by a third — to 500 bikes, and will need to consult with the council if it wants to increase them in the future.

There will also be an increase in no-parking zones to deal with areas where bikes have been repeatedly left in awkward positions on pavements. Related to that, Lime will have a 2-hour maximum time limit from the time a bike is reported as badly parked to remove it. They are to increase their staffing numbers to manage that.

Finally, speed limits will be imposed on bikes in pedestrian hotspots, such as around Wembley Stadium.

Councillor Krupa Sheth, Cabinet Member for Environment and Enforcement, said: “Since raising our concerns with Lime earlier this year, we’ve spent considerable time at the table with them, communicating residents’ issues, outlining our expectations, and closely reviewing their proposals.

“We’ve squeezed a number of really important improvements out of Lime, and it is welcome that they have listened to residents’ feedback and are taking immediate steps to change.

“This council supports active travel, but safety is non-negotiable. We hope that we have turned a corner with Lime and expect residents to see real, noticeable improvements from now on. We will hold Lime to these new commitments to ensure they are honoured.”

Badly parked bikes can be reported to Lime directly on their Lime website although they so make it unnesseasaryily awkward asking people to fill in a form that is quite generic rather than simply letting people scan a QR code on the bike which would instantly record the location in a short “badly parked bike” form.