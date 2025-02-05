Leyton tube station upgrade to start this month

Leyton tube station’s long-planned upgrade to enlarge the ticket office and add step-free access will begin later this month.

At the moment, Leyton station’s entrance is little more than a shed above tracks type of tube station in need of refurbishment, but is also overcrowded during the rush hours. The overcrowding can result in queues in the morning building up outside the station, where the pavement is quite narrow. In the evening, crowds can build up on the platform waiting to leave and can still be there when the next train arrives to disgorge more passengers. At times, the station has to open the emergency staircase to help crowds get out of the station.

Plans to upgrade the tube station have been under development for some years, and it has taken some work to bring together the various funding sources to get work started. Waltham Forest Council had agreed to cover £9 million of the roughly £20 million cost, with the remainder coming from central government via its Leveling Up grants.

Transport for London (TfL) has now awarded a contract to TWBN, a joint venture between Taylor Woodrow and BAM Nuttall, to deliver the upgrade, with main construction work planned to start on 17th February 2025.

The upgraded tube station is expected to be completed in spring 2027, and will come with a replacement ticket office, new footbridge and two lifts.

The new ticket hall will be over three times the size of the old one, with eight passenger gates, compared to the existing five gates. The replacement staircases will land near the centre of the platforms rather than at the western end, meaning that crowding is likely to be reduced, and boarding/alighting will be less skewed.

The upgrade, which is needed for current passenger numbers, will become especially important in the future, with some 7,300 homes being built or planned near the station.

The Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “It’s great that TfL will soon begin work to make Leyton Tube station step-free, alongside other improvements. These works will not just improve accessibility, but also support major housing developments in the local area, as well as boosting local businesses and inclusive economic growth.”

Along with the station upgrade, several other sustainability improvements are being made as part of the work at the station. External paving will improve drainage, the construction workers will use the station electricity supply rather than more polluting generators and excavation materials will be reused to limit the amount of waste produced by the work that needs to be transported away. A new, ultra-low carbon concrete is also being investigated ahead of temporary work beginning.

Once the upgrade is completed, the existing entrance will be closed.