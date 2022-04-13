The long queues outside the LEGO store in Leicester Square have sent their message, and that message is that they need a bigger shop. So later this summer, that’s what’s arriving – the world’s largest LEGO store.

As part of the redevelopment of the store, they plan to create a virtual world experience, which sounds like a room with floor to ceiling video screens. There will also be a huge tree built out of 880,000 LEGO bricks as the centrepiece of the revamped store with a wonderland hidden inside the tree that can be seen through windows in its rainbow trunk.

The current store will function as normal until the end of this week, and from next week, only the ground floor will be open to shoppers – so this week is your last chance to see the store as it is before parts close for refurbishment. The whole store will then close on 26th June and reopen after its renovations, at a date to be announced sometime later in the summer holidays.

The store first opened in November 2019 and the extension to the Leicester Square store is 330sqm, meaning the total store size will be 1244sqm as opposed to the current 914sqm. The revamp might also give them a chance to update the huge model of Big Ben in their shop window – it shows the black dials which have recently been restored on the real-life Elizabeth Tower to their original blue.