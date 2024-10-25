LEGO video project on Battersea Power Station

On Saturday evening, a large LEGO-themed video projection will be shown on Battersea Power Station’s walls and chimneys.

It’s a promotion, obviously, for LEGO Minifigures, but it may be fun to watch, depending on how good the video wall projection is. If it’s a proper 3D video projection, then it could be amazing.

Not much else is known, but the video wall will be projected onto Battersea Power Station on Saturday 26th October from 6pm to 11pm.