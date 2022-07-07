The Painted Hall in Greenwich — often called the UK’s own Sistine Chapel — will be open late on a number of evenings through July and August. During the evening openings, there will be tours to learn more, or you can just soak up the huge painted ceiling and walls of this former pensioner home for old sailors.
The hall will be open until 8pm on the following evenings:
Friday 8th July
Saturday 8th July
Friday 22nd July
Saturday 30th July
Friday 5th August
Friday 12th August
Saturday 20th August
Friday 26th August
Saturday 27th August
Entry to the evenings is £12.50 for adults if booked in advance from here.
The undercroft cafe will be open, and tickets include a 10% discount on supper at the nearby Old Brewery if you prefer that instead.
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Leave a Reply