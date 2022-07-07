The Painted Hall in Greenwich — often called the UK’s own Sistine Chapel — will be open late on a number of evenings through July and August. During the evening openings, there will be tours to learn more, or you can just soak up the huge painted ceiling and walls of this former pensioner home for old sailors.

The hall will be open until 8pm on the following evenings:

Friday 8th July

Saturday 8th July

Friday 22nd July

Saturday 30th July

Friday 5th August

Friday 12th August

Saturday 20th August

Friday 26th August

Saturday 27th August

Entry to the evenings is £12.50 for adults if booked in advance from here.

The undercroft cafe will be open, and tickets include a 10% discount on supper at the nearby Old Brewery if you prefer that instead.