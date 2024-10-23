Last piece of London 2012 Olympics legacy land to become a rail freight centre

The last large plot of land left over from the London 2012 Olympics, sitting close to the ABBA arena, will be regenerated into a rail freight campus and last-mile logistics hub.

At the London Legacy Development Corporation’s (LLDC) final planning meeting before it hands its powers back to the local councils, the LLDC approved the application to regenerate over 30 acres of brownfield land at the Bow Goods Yard.

Bow Goods Yard is currently a mix of a rail freight depot and land cleared of its light industry to make space for athletics facilities during the Olympics, and has been pretty much empty since they were removed.

Up to 3 million sq ft of floorspace, including heavy and light industrial space, will be created during the redevelopment by Network Rail’s property division. Additionally, a range of leisure uses are proposed, with the flexibility for up to 350,000 sq ft of destination leisure supported by 35,000 sq ft of food and beverage alongside 55,000 sq ft of sports pitches to complement existing facilities on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Currently an isolated site, large parts are not accessible to the local community, and a series of green open spaces will be created, delivering 200,000 sq ft of new public open space.

Network Rail says that the redevelopment improves rail freight capacity and efficiency by consolidating operations, enclosing, and screening the concrete-batching facility. This enables an integrated last-mile logistics hub to be brought forward, with the scheme estimated to create up to 5,000 new jobs.

The masterplanning team for Bow Goods Yard included: Maccreanor Lavington Architects and Urbanists, UMC Architects, Architecture:00, East, WSP, make:good, Useful Projects, Montagu Evans and Currie and Brown.

The approval of the scheme was the final decision of the LLDC, which was created in 2012 to oversee the post-Olympics development of the area. Planning applications in the Olympics Park and surrounding area have been handed back to the relevant local planning authorities in Newham, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest.

The LLDC will retain control over a smaller patch, mainly within the Olympic Park, and will still function as an organisation running the QEOP.