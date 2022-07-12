This coming Saturday (16th July) will see the last time that Greater Anglia’s old Class 317 electric commuter trains will run on the network, and they’re arranging for people to have one last ride.

The Class 317 trains, which have run on the West Anglia route between Cambridge, Hertford East and London Liverpool Street for over 30 years, covering millions of miles, are being replaced with brand new Class 720 trains. The old Class 317 trains are now primarily used for cover and contingency, rather than on a planned basis, with the last due to be withdrawn from service by the end of July.

To give rail enthusiasts the chance to take a final trip on them, a pair of Class 317 trains will be scheduled to run between Hertford East and London Liverpool Street on Saturday 16th July.

They are timetabled to run between London Liverpool Street and Hertford East calling at:

London Liverpool Street, Hackney Downs, Tottenham Hale, Ponders End, Brimsdown, Enfield Lock, Waltham Cross, Cheshunt, Broxbourne, Rye House, St Margarets (Hertfordshire), Ware, and Hertford East and the journey time is about 50 minutes.

Departing London Liverpool Street

06.12

08.12

10.12

12.12

14.12

16.12

18.12

20.12

22.12

Departing Hertford East

07.09

09.09

11.09

13.09

15.09

17.09

19.09

21.09

23.09

Although outside Zone 9, TfL’s contactless and Oyster cards are valid all the way up to Hertford East station, so that saves buying a separate ticket.

Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia’s Head of Corporate Affairs said: “We’re pleased to provide a chance for those wishing to bid farewell to these trains, which have served West Anglia passengers well for over 30 years, to take a final trip on them this Saturday.”

If visiting Hertford East, there’s a local museum and the canals to visit, and if stopping off at Ware, the shell grotto will be open (bring a torch).