Last chance for Early Bird tickets to London Open Gardens Weekend

It’s the last chance to get discounted tickets for the annual weekend, when loads of London’s usually private gardens are open to the public.

The event began with volunteers’ passion for opening up private West London squares and has since grown to embrace gardens across central London—from exquisite roof spaces owned by city banks to historic institutions, community allotments, and even the Prime Minister’s own Downing St garden in previous years.

Over 100 gardens – mainly across London Transport zones 1 and 2 have already confirmed that they will be open to the public for the Open Gardens weekend, which will take place on 7th and 8th June 2025.

A host of new gardens will open in 2025, including two roof gardens with spectacular views across London. For the very first time, the weekend will be joined by two roof gardens, and Marlborough House will return for the first time since 2017.

Most of the gardens are turn up and wander around – a small number need prebooking, and some of the very best are by ballot for ticket holders, opening soon.

If you buy your ticket before the end of Monday 3rd March, you’ll pay £20.90 for a Standard Adult Weekend ticket instead of £26.90.

Tickets for 12-17 year olds are £11, and children under 12 are free.

Tickets are on sale here.